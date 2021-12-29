ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 16:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR NORTHERN WEAKLEY...EASTERN OBION AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 130 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Latham, Palmersville, Rives, Matheny Grove, Hyndsver, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Gibbs, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Mill Creek, Shaffner, Brundige, Terrell and McConnell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 18:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Charleston; Tidal Berkeley DENSE SEA FOG CONTINUES ALONG THE CHARLESTON COUNTY COAST AND PORTIONS OF TIDAL BERKELEY COUNTY A large area of sea fog will persist along the Charleston County coast this evening. The fog will impact areas from Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, West Ashley, James Island and Folly Beach northeast into parts of Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and McClellanville. Visibilities will drop to less than 1/4 mile in this fog so motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. The worst driving conditions will be found east of Highway 17 and around the Stono, Ashley, Cooper, Wando and South Santee Rivers as well as the Charleston Harbor.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Matanuska Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Matanuska Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Saturday afternoon near Palmer and to the Glenn and Parks highway interchange area and spread into Wasilla through Saturday night. Expect wind chill values from 15 below to 30 below zero in these winds Saturday night and Sunday morning.
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Tyler, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

