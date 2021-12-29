ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

12/29/22 Area Sports Roundup

By Hillsboro Free Press
hillsborofreepress.com
 3 days ago

Girls basketball- The Centre Lady Cougars played Solomon...

www.hillsborofreepress.com

ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
wfft.com

Boys High School Basketball Roundup (12/29)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Blackhawk, Snider and Huntington North all picked up wins in action seen on FOX 55 on Wednesday night. In the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic semifinals, Blackhawk defeated Barr Reever 50-39 behind 27 points from Gage Sefton. After going 2-0 in pool play at the...
HIGH SCHOOL
Person
Solomon
CBS LA

LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
#Boys Basketball#Area Sports Roundup#Goessel#The Goessel Bluebirds
Daily Leader

Simeon outlasts New Trier, Curie gets past Benet in PHT semifinals

Jalen Griffith was indispensable to the Chicago (Simeon) epic semifinal comeback victory. But it was backcourt mate Jaylen Drane who ultimately made the Wolverines’ improbable triumph possible. Seemingly dead in the water against third-seed New Trier in the opening semifinal game of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, second-seed Simeon stormed back to claim a...
PONTIAC, IL

