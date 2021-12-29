Letter: Manchin deserted the people

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $623,703 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing assistance in West Virginia. This funding will support the employees assisting West Virginians participating in the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program, which provides resources and training to improve their economic outcome. Additionally, this funding provides rental assistance to West Virginia Veterans and provides clinical Veterans Affairs (VA) services.
Comments / 1