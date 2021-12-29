ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Manchin deserted the people

Quad-Cities Times
 3 days ago

I object to Nolan Finley’s column and assessment of Sen. Joe Manchin’s position on the Build Back Better Act. Manchin did not stand with all the people. I feel that he betrayed his state and the nation and shamed himself because...

The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
Detroit News

Harsanyi: AOC, Democrats' view of democracy is the real 'farce'

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, echoing the complaint of the Democratic Party establishment, believes that Sen. Joe Manchin engaged in an "egregious breach" of President Joe Biden's trust by refusing to support his welfare expansion plans. "The idea that Joe Manchin says that he can't explain this back home to his...
The Independent

Voices: What Harry Reid told me about reaching Latino voters – and what he can teach Democrats

Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
Times Herald-Record

Letter: Passing Build Back Better without Manchin

President Biden should try a different strategy than trying to please Joe Manchin. How about offering some plums to “moderate” Republicans like Collins and Murkowski. Extend the most desired programs to 10 years and fully pay for them. Replace revenue earners removed to please Manchin, increasing taxes on the rich and also increasing the IRS budget to hire more investigators to go after super-rich tax cheats.
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
WRAL

Fact check: Does AOC represent more people than Joe Manchin?

After Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he could not support President Joe Biden’s safety net bill, the Build Back Better Act, a leading House progressive, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, appeared on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" and took aim at the senator. "The idea that Joe Manchin says that he can’t...
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor — Manchin and spending, electric power, gerrymandering, Cheney, vaccines

Re: “Bill’s death is not solely Manchin’s doing — Progressives started out by asking way too much,” by Carl P. Leubsdorf, Wednesday Opinion. While I agree with the headline, Leubsdorf fails to mention who might also be responsible. Not once in the opinion piece was the word Republican used, as if they somehow are above the fray and totally blameless in this deadlock.
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: It’s not just Manchin who’s to blame for sinking the Build Back Better bill

Many are rightly angry at West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for his refusal to support the Build Back Better bill, which extends child tax credits, funds universal pre-kindergarten, fights climate change, lowers prescription drug prices, and funds elder care — all of which would help working families, create jobs and move our economy forward, while (in the calculations of most leading economists) adding very little to inflation.
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce $623K for West Virginia Family, Veteran Housing Assistance

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $623,703 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing assistance in West Virginia. This funding will support the employees assisting West Virginians participating in the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program, which provides resources and training to improve their economic outcome. Additionally, this funding provides rental assistance to West Virginia Veterans and provides clinical Veterans Affairs (VA) services.
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Joe Manchin; conservative beliefs; COVID information

Thank you Sen. Manchin. I only wish that either of our two senators had the courage to oppose the massive spending bills being pushed by the administration. This week, I was accused of “penning hysterical letters every week.” Of regurgitating the pablum of Fox’s professional liars, Ingraham and Hannity; of keeping people scared, angry and prepped for violence. I was characterized as a pawn of Fox’s Ingraham and Hannity. I would say that I’m more of a “Rush” devotee, with a little of Glenn Beck sprinkled in.
LOVELAND, CO

