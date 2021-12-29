Letter: Annoyed

I read two equally ridiculous letters to the editor in this newspaper, both on the same page and both on Christmas Eve, when all I wanted to do was wrap presents, drink my cocoa and not be annoyed by liberals. The first one was by Carol Wilford, who equated...
"Manchin stood with his people" (Dec. 23 column), is a questionable statement made by a second-rate editor, Nolan Finley, of a third-rate paper, The Detroit News. As to Manchin's motives, the title of Finley's op-ed would be true if only he had completed it: "Manchin stood with his people, the fossil fuel industry." Nolan inadvertently admits this when he includes a line from the industry's own spiel: "The Democrats' green agenda is killing jobs in West Virginia."
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene has again put her foot well into her mouth calling Kwanzaa a “fake religion created by a psychopath” on Sunday as millions began to celebrate the weeklong holiday. Greene made the statement in response to a tweet sent by the College of Republican National...
Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted a word that doesn’t exist in the dictionary, and people were baffled. On Tuesday, Boebert took to her account in an attempt to insult President Joe Biden during his time campaigning for the presidency. And in the process, she wrote out and posted bizarre...
It is very easy to be gloomy this time of year. As the bright lights of Christmas are turned off and put away, the dark days of winter are upon us. As we look ahead to a new year, hope is in danger of being overshadowed by a pandemic that is far from over, dysfunction in Washington and in many state legislatures, climate change that adversely affects weather patterns and fuels wildfires, and much more.
In response to ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas published in the Maple Leaf on Dec. 16. (Sung to the tune of Frosty the Snowman) And a heart made out of coal. Was obnoxious as could be. And the people say, “That’s ENOUGH! OK?!”. And he’s lonely. Yes...
Interesting article in the newspaper Dec. 15, “What’s your religion? In U.S. a common reply is ‘None.’” The article indicated many have no religion and have left their religion for one reason or another. And yet we wonder why there is so much hatred, violence, assaults and bloodshed? When parents fail to raise their children and teach/train them according to the morals of most religious beliefs, is it any wonder we are facing all this hatred throughout the world? Proverbs 22:6 says, ”Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Children are not getting the training of being kind, one to another. And another scripture says, “The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame,” Proverbs 29:15. The only way to get out of this dilemma we are in is for parents to be more selfless and train their children in the way they should. But are we past the point of no return?
Interesting article in the newspaper Dec. 15, “What’s your religion? In U.S. a common reply is ‘None.’” The article indicated many have no religion and have left their religion for one reason or another. And yet we wonder why there is so much hatred, violence, assaults and bloodshed? When parents fail to raise their children and teach/train them according to the morals of most religious beliefs, is it any wonder we are facing all this hatred throughout the world? Proverbs 22:6 says, ”Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Children are not getting the training of being kind, one to another. And another scripture says, “The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame,” Proverbs 29:15. The only way to get out of this dilemma we are in is for parents to be more selfless and train their children in the way they should. But are we past the point of no return?
Comments / 0