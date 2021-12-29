ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 29, 2021

By Blake Byler
 3 days ago
Today is ... National Pepper Pot Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 19 Alabama vs No. 14 Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones had yet another strong performance, scoring a career high of 26 points and throwing down this slam:
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle made a t-shirt depicting his new signature celebration.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to help give Bryant his 323rd, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach." – USC’s John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll leave you with this...

#Liberty Bowl#American Football#Crimson Tide Quote
