Comedian Park Myung Soo revealed a time when he and his daughter coincidentally met BTS's Suga at a Korean sauna. In a recent installment of his YouTube series 'Hal Myung Soo', Park Myung Soo played a quiz game related to K-pop idol names. When BTS member Suga's name came up, Park Myung Soo stated, "Not too long ago at a sauna, someone was like 'Hello'. It was a young man with yellow hair, and he told me, 'I am BTS's Suga'. I thought for a moment and wondered 'Do BTS [members] also come here?' I then searched up Suga's name on the internet and held up [my phone] by him. He was right. I told him 'Hey, you actually are BTS'."

