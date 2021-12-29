Beth Costa Discusses the Wine Industry in Northern Sonoma County

Opici Family Distributing of Connecticut welcomed new offerings heading into the new year. First, Knights Bridge Winery of Sonoma, California. Founded in 2006 by brothers Jim and Essel Bailey and friend Tom Costin, Knights Bridge Winery produces elegant, small-lot Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon with fruit from the Knights Valley estate vineyard. Nestled in the pristine, undeveloped west side of the valley, the organically-farmed estate creates terroir-driven wines from 900 feet in elevation on the rocky slopes of the Mayacamas mountain range, guided by Winemaker Douglas Danielak. Also new, Flybird, known for its 750-ml bottled, ready-to-drink margaritas, launched canned packaging featuring its best-selling flavors, Baja Lime and Strawberry, offering a bubbly version. Crafted in Mexico with 100% Mexican agave wine, each Flybird Margarita is flavored with fruit juice and cane sugar, with no artificial flavors or additives, at 9% ABV. The 250-ml cans are sold in four-packs.
