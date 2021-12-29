ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polyphor to Inform about the Financing of its Merger Partner EnBiotix

 3 days ago

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Polyphor AG (SIX:POLN) and EnBiotix Inc. today announced that EnBiotix has completed a convertible debenture raise of USD 11 million to finance its future operations. With this financing the last major step towards the closing of the merger between Polyphor and EnBiotix...

Cheddar News

Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
BUSINESS
AFP

Samsung in talks to buy Biogen for $42 bn: report

Shares of Biogen surged Wednesday following a report that South Korean giant Samsung Group is in talks to acquire the US biotech company for more than $40 billion. Biogen, which is known for its Alzheimerâs drug Aduhelm and a neurology-focused medication pipeline, approached Samsung on a potential deal that could be valued at more than $42 billion, according to a report in the Korea Economic Daily. The report, which cited unnamed investment banking sources, noted Biogen's relatively stable revenue in comparison with "cyclical industries like semiconductors," which have driven profit at Samsung. Shares of Biogen soared 9.5 percent in Wednesday's session to $258.31 and climbed further in after-hours trading.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seekingalpha.com

American Tower to complete merger of its subsidiary and CoreSite; tender offer expires

American Tower's (NYSE:AMT) tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) expires on Tuesday. The tender offer, which was not extended following expiration, represents a total of 31.44M shares of COR common stock, accounting for approximately 71.15% of COR common shares outstanding prior to the expiration.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Micropayment Platform Dropp Appoints Finance Veterans to Its Advisory Board

which claims to be a cost-effective, digital micropayment transaction platform enabling payments both in fiat currency and cryptocurrency, announced new appointments: Richard Re and Robert Flohr. The duo will join Dropp’s advisory board comprising top Cloud computing and Fintech professionals. Dropp CEO and Founder Sushil Prabhu stated:. “We...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ant's consumer finance unit to boost its capital to $4.7 bln

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will boost the company's capital to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from 8 billion yuan, and introduce 4 new strategic investors, an exchange filing released on Friday said. The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, is...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Safaricom Partners with Google & Transsion to Expand Device Financing

Safaricom has partnered with Google and Transsion, the company behind TECNO, Infinix and itel, to enable Kenyans access more 4G devices under the 'Lipa Mdogo Mdogo' financing plan. Through the partnership, Safaricom customers can access the internet and the world of possibilities via an array of smartphones that they can...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PicPay adds five partners to its credit marketplace

PicPay digital wallet has announced the entry of partners BV, Creditas, Digio, Loan Sim, and PortoCred in its financial marketplace to offer personal and guaranteed loans, according to valorinveste.globo.com. The connection of institutions to the platform is part of the integration of Guiabolso's services, acquired by PicPay at the end...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Embraer unit Eve to go public via merger with SPAC Zanite Acquisition in deal valued at about $2.4 billion

Embraer unit Eve, an urban air mobility business, said Tuesday it is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Zanite Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $2.4 billion. Once the deal closes, the SPAC will e renamed Eve Holding Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "EVEX." Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA.
INDUSTRY
bondbuyer.com

Mark Malveaux named managing partner at public finance law firm McCall

Texas-based public finance law specialist firm McCall, Parkhurst & Horton enters 2022 with a new managing partner. Mark Malveaux, who has represented some of the firm’s largest clients, will take the reins Jan. 1 from Carol Polumbo, who will remain as partner at McCall’s Austin office. Malveaux joined...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cybersecurity Saas company ZeroFox to go public via merger with SPAC in deal valued at about $1.4 billion

ZeroFox Inc., a cybersecurity software-as-a-service company, said Monday it is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation L&F Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an expected equity value of about $1.4 billion. As part of the deal, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a digital privacy protection and data breach response service company. The new company will be renamed ZeorFox Holldings Inc. and is expected to trade under the ticker "ZFOX." ZeroFox was founded in 2013 to address the security challenges created by a "digital everything" world, said James C. Foster, chairman and CEO. "This rapid digital transformation has made companies vulnerable to attackers, resulting in the highest breach rate the industry has ever seen," he said. The new company will have more than $250 million of cash from the SPAC, as well as $170 million in financing led by Monarch Alternative Capital LP with participation from Victory Park Capital, Corbin Capital, and existing shareholders New Enterprise Associates, Highland Capital, Alsop Louie Partners, Blue Venture Fund, Peloton Equity, Forgepoint Capital and Foster. The deal is expec ted to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
wardsauto.com

Stellantis to Strengthen Its European Financing Businesses

Stellantis hopes to reinforce its transition to a mobility service provider in Europe by creating a multi-brand vehicle leasing company. To this end, it is currently in negotiations with BNP Paribas Personal Finance (BNPP PF), Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF) and Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) aimed at better organizing Stellantis’ current European financing landscape to bring improved financing activities to all customers, dealers and distributors.
BUSINESS
The Baltimore Sun

T. Rowe Price completes $4.2 billion acquisition of New York investment firm

T. Rowe Price Group has completed its planned acquisition of New York-based Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 billion, making its first big expansion into private markets as it looks to grow beyond its better-known mutual fund retirement business. The Baltimore-based money management firm said Wednesday it acquired 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, an alternative credit manager with $53 billion of ...
BALTIMORE, MD
MarketWatch

Reborn Coffee files for IPO

Reborn Coffee Inc., which operates retail locations and kiosks, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
RETAIL
Reuters

Legal tech buzzed throughout 2021 with IPOs, new 'unicorns'

(Reuters) - 2021 was a busy year for the still emerging legal technology sector as several companies went public, and investors poured capital into private companies in the space. LegalZoom.com Inc, CS Disco Inc and Intapp Inc had initial public offerings this year, and a number of legal tech companies...
BUSINESS
stevivor.com

Remedy partners with Tencent for its multiplayer Vanguard

Remedy will partner with Tencent for Vanguard, a multiplayer title that’s likely been in the works since 2018. “Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts,” Remedy said in a statement to investors. “We are building something...
VIDEO GAMES

