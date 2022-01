I believe it was sometime in the spring of 2001 that I started working at The Southeast Outlook, and I guess I can confess now that I was there out of desperation. I’d just completed the journalism master’s program at Ball State University with the dream of becoming a world-class reporter at a metropolitan newspaper or magazine where I would spend my days being sent out on exciting assignments while meeting exceptional people at sometimes exotic locations.

