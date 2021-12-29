ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

4-year-old case involving Centre man settled

Lockhaven Express
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT — An out-of-court settlement has been reached in a four-year-old federal suit brought by a Centre County man who attributed the loss of the sight in one eye to a malfunctioning Tinker Bell toy made by the Walt Disney Co. Notice of the settlement was filed Monday...

www.lockhaven.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

