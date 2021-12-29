Look Out For These Poisonous Spiders In New York

With the weather in the area, not typical winter weather, you still have time to hit the trails in the Adirondacks, and taking your best friend may be an option for you. Before you get ready to go with your four-legged friend, there are a few things to consider about hiking with dogs in this part of Upstate New York. First, not all dogs can hike, and some will not do so well with the rocky climb over steep inclines that come with scaling the 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks. If you decide your puppy can handle some of the trails, remember, all dogs require a leash on the trails and any parks in the Adirondacks.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO