JACKSON CO. – Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has accepted Jackson County’s plan to become a vote center county. “As Indiana prepares for the 2022 election season, voters will have more convenience in casting their ballots than ever before,” said Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. “Vote centers allow people to go to any polling location in their county. I congratulate Jackson County clerk Melissa Hayes and the Jackson County Election Board on developing and adopting a plan that makes voting easier and more secure for their community.”

JACKSON COUNTY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO