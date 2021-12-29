ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first ‘Global Experience’ is underway

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Limestone University students started an adventure of a lifetime Tuesday morning...

TravelNoire

Meet The Creators Of The Best Day Party Ever: A Global Experience For Professionals

The Best Day Party Ever is a premier curation of experiences with the goal of global expansion. The idea behind the movement came from a group of six West African men who connected as young professionals on Wall Street in 2014. The six men, who have branded themselves LBHQ, recognized a lack of environments that allowed up-and-coming professionals in corporate jobs to let loose judgment-free.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
evalleytimes.com

La Dutsa: A $ 100 million luxury icebreaker stranded in Uzuwaya for extraordinary reasons.

It is a kind of one. During its launch, in Holland, a year ago, Presented as the planet’s “first luxury icebreaker”. Its owner paid $ 100 million. It breaks the ice up to 40 centimeters and allows for practically seven seas. “From the Arctic to the Antarctic,” says the website proudly Amels boat, Its owner. La Dutsa – That’s how they named it – They make its first voyage. It has already traveled to many parts of the world. He reached Kamchatka, New Guinea, the Maldives, the Cape Town skirt and finally the Tierra del Fuego. The trip was originally planned for December 21st to spend Christmas in Antarctica, but an unusual mistake thwarted their plans. When he stood in the harbor உசுவையா, Its crew lowered the anchor without checking whether the other end of the chain was properly connected and lost it at the bottom of the sea. Maritime laws did not allow him to travel without the anchor, so the province of Argentina prevented him from leaving again. The crew and passengers left the province by plane, while Fujian Divers searched for the anchor in the depths of the Beagle Canal.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Rare baby white rhino born at UK zoo hailed ‘a little miracle’

A rare baby white rhino born at a UK zoo has been hailed as a “little miracle”.The southern white rhino calf was born to mother Njiri, aged nine, and 13-year-old father Zimba at Africa Alive near Lowestoft Suffolk on Saturday.Keepers do not yet know if the calf is male or female and it has yet to be named.White rhinos typically weigh between 40kg (six stone four lbs) and 60kg (nine stone six lbs) at birth.They are typically able to stand just an hour after birth, immediately attempting to suckle on their mother.The species was previously hunted to near...
ANIMALS
ARTnews

Museums in Europe Begin Closing in an Attempt to Slow the Fast-Moving Omicron Variant

As governments across the globe scramble to stem Covid-19 surges caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, arts institutions are facing the prospect of another lockdown. Museums in Denmark and the Netherlands will close until mid-January, further straining a cultural sector which had only begun to financially recover resulting from nearly two years of sporadic closures and limited capacity. Meanwhile, some U.K. art spaces have also begun to shutter. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced in a press conference Saturday night that all non-essential businesses would close until January 14. The head of the Dutch public health institute, Jaap van Dissel,...
MUSEUMS
MIT Technology Review

Most of us will first experience climate change through water

As we were closing this issue, I came across a video on Twitter of a highway just outside Vancouver, submerged in water. It wasn’t the only one. The densely populated urban heart of British Columbia was cut off from the rest of Canada by flooding and mudslides after an atmospheric river barreled through. The country’s busiest port lost access to rail service, stranding containers. Hundreds of motorists had to be rescued from slide-isolated highways on military helicopters. The only way to get to the rest of the country by road was to detour through the United States.
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Italy’s Cinecittà Studios Ink Backlot Expansion Deal Deemed Crucial For Planned Revamp

Italy’s Cinecittà Studios has signed a preliminary agreement with state bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to acquire a plot of land adjacent to the Rome filming facilities. The land will give them space to roughly triple the backlot and build several new sound stages. Under the deal Cinecittà, which is undergoing a radical revamp, will gain more than 70 acres of land that will allow for construction of eight additional sound stages on the new space and provide film and TV productions with more than 30 acres of additional open-air backlot to shoot on. The vast expansion will allow Cinecittà to “fill...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's where Americans want to travel abroad — and where they're losing interest

Whether Covid variants complicate overseas and foreign travel or not, Americans have been busy at least researching — if not necessarily booking — their next big long-distance getaways. Travel website ParkSleepFly analyzed Google search data from April through September to track where U.S. travelers are looking. Cancun, Mexico,...
TRAVEL
Fortune

The travel trends to watch in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Winter travel, at the moment, is taking a bit of a hit amid the latest surge in positive COVID-19 cases due to the arrival of the new Omicron variant in the United States and Europe. That has a lot of people rethinking their upcoming travel plans, both for business and pleasure, which is especially disheartening for many after last year's dismal holiday season.
TRAVEL

