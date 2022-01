Boris Johnson’s government should “move closer” to a system of self-declaration of gender for transgender people, according to cross-party group of MPs.A new report from the Women and Equalities Committee said trans people should be allowed to declare their own gender without “unfair and overly-medicalised” scrutiny.Transgender people should no longer be required to have a gender dysphoria diagnosis from doctors in order to have their gender legally recognised by a Gender Recognition Certificate, the report said.And the committee also said trans people should not have to live in their acquired gender for two years before they can obtain legal recognition because this...

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO