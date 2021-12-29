Changes to paper are ‘disapppointing’

I am a cancer patient that is vaccinated because my doctor told me to. I do not go around bullying people in the newspaper or in my life, making everybody else get vaccinated. That is not my job. They don’t want to hear from me. I am not their doctors. If people have personal reasons or doctor reasons not to get vaccinated, leave them alone. For example, on the cover of the paper on Dec. 29, it says that in August, the school district had the largest amount of quarantines and people testing positive, but by October, we had…”zero recorded positive COVID-19 cases.” This is science, people. This is science. Variants will come, variants will go. Vaccines will help, vaccines won’t help. This is the state we are now in with COVID. It will never go away. Stop making everybody else feel guilty because you want them to do what you want them to do.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO