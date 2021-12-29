ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes to paper are ‘disapppointing’

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Your recent format changes are more than a little disappointing: different font, smaller, less readable type...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Paper should reconsider changes to comics

To pile on to Bob Clayton's recent letter, I also miss the horoscopes, The Rubes, The Grizzwalds, Frank & Earnest, and Herman, when all too often he seems to be omitted. With what we've been going through over the past 2 years, the one thing we can't do without is a little humor. What kind of paper doesn't include Snoopy? It's un-American. (Of course, I jest, but you get the point.) And “Parade Magazine,” my wife's favorite part of the Sunday paper.
COMICS
Citrus County Chronicle

Things that bug me

There really isn’t a need to insert the word “like” after using adverbs or adjectives or nouns or any other form of speech. As in, “she was so cool I, like, couldn’t believe it. When sending jokes or political satire, don’t assume your recipient is...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – UNHAPPY WITH CHANGES

I agree with Bob Clayton on Wednesday’s letter to the editor (Dec. 29, Page A8, titled “Changes to paper are ‘disappointing’”). I am disappointed in the new Chronicle, also…. Why do you keep moving the horoscopes in the paper or not putting them in at...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Citrus County Chronicle

Three cheers to Chronicle for reprinting editorial

I applaud each and everyone of you at the Chronicle who was involved in the reprinting of the most published editorial to date. Mr. Church’s reply to Ms. Virginia O’Hanlon back in 1897 is a classic – and rightfully so – for it’s proof to all of us that Santa Claus not only resides in a child’s heart but that his true spirit of the holiday season remains within us even as we age! We are blessed for the wisdom in Mr. Church’s reply to Virginia - an eyelash short of 125 years ago – still remains intact, and rings true today!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade
Citrus County Chronicle

New look Chronicle is unpleasant

With the new smaller type, longer pages, revamped comic strip -- no Peanuts, no Sunday Sudoku -- I find the new Chronicle very unpleasant to read.
ENTERTAINMENT
Citrus County Chronicle

Removal of comic a royal letdown

What have you done? No "Prince Valiant" in the Sunday comic section … a staple of newspapers throughout the country for decades. So, why would you drop it?. It is, or possibly was, one of the only reasons that I continue my subscription to the Chronicle, even though we have moved away from Florida.
COMICS
Citrus County Chronicle

Reader should read letter with open mind

I guess I hit a nerve with my previous letter, perhaps a nerve related to understanding. Mr. Reagan accuses me of dealing in fiction, a demonstrably false accusation. Example: “(CNN) The FBI released its annual Uniform Crime Report for 2020 on Monday, showing that the number of homicides increased nearly 30% from 2019, the largest single-year increase the agency has recorded since it began tracking these crimes in the 1960s.
IMMIGRATION
Citrus County Chronicle

Seniors upset by rules for adopting animal

I am writing about age discrimination in seniors for adopting dogs. We just lost our dog and now I find that no one wants to let you have a dog. They put an age limit on getting a dog. I am not senile, and I love dogs and have had...
PETS
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Dec. 25 and 26

Your editorial in the Dec. 21 Chronicle (Page A11) says current county residential water rates are $27.09 for 10,000 gallons. Our county Ozello water rates are $53.50 for just 5,001 gallons. That is twice the price for half the amount – typical of our county government. Doctor isn’t end...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – NEW CHANGES

I picked up your paper today, Monday (Dec. 27) – 18 pages! You should be paying me. If you want to do a community service and help fill some pages, how about going over some of these bills before Congress, starting with the voting bill?. I don’t like the...
POLITICS
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER - VACCINES

I am a cancer patient that is vaccinated because my doctor told me to. I do not go around bullying people in the newspaper or in my life, making everybody else get vaccinated. That is not my job. They don’t want to hear from me. I am not their doctors. If people have personal reasons or doctor reasons not to get vaccinated, leave them alone. For example, on the cover of the paper on Dec. 29, it says that in August, the school district had the largest amount of quarantines and people testing positive, but by October, we had…”zero recorded positive COVID-19 cases.” This is science, people. This is science. Variants will come, variants will go. Vaccines will help, vaccines won’t help. This is the state we are now in with COVID. It will never go away. Stop making everybody else feel guilty because you want them to do what you want them to do.
SCIENCE
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – SUNDAY PAPER

I would like to complain about the Sunday, Dec. 26, paper. It’s the lousiest Sunday paper ever put out. No Sudoku, no horoscopes, and I know you probably put this paper to bed on Friday, but there also was no Parade in it. I think it’s time you get your act together and put out a decent paper, and the fonts are terrible. I hope you have a good day.
LIFESTYLE

