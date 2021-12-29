Santa Fund: So many loving memories

The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund. In loving memory of Frank and Dorothy Dolan, Eileen and Frank O’Leary, and Oliver and Dorothy Schrumpf. Wishing all a healthy and happy 2022! $50. Merry Christmas! In...
WORCESTER — After celebrating the letter "L" and exploring the word "love," early childhood education students at Venerini Academy were excited to apply the lessons they learned by raising money for the Telegram & Gazette Santa Fund. The nearly 40 early childhood education students managed to raise $1,300 for...
The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund. In thankfulness for our six beautiful grandchildren. Dan and Peggy Coleman, $75. In memory of the Noel family — Leo, Wilda and Richard. Love, Lucille and Diana, $25. In loving memory...
Would you believe that Santa Claus didn’t always wear a red suit? Back before Coca Cola made images of Santa in his red and white suit popular, he wore blue and tan. And, according to folklore, Santa wasn’t always a right jolly old elf, and still isn’t in some countries.
The gospel of John (one of four gospels in the New Testament) proclaims, “God so loved the world…” (John 3:16). It is the proclamation of the mystery of Incarnation. Lutheran Bishop Stephen Bouman tells of standing behind an altar in a small crypt chapel of the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth in the Holy Land, the place where Mary heard that she was going to have a baby. He saw some Latin words carved into the altar, Verbum camo factum est, “The Word was made flesh.” But then he noticed that there was one other little word in Latin. That word: h-i-c. Hic means “Here.” Verbum camo hic factum est. “The Word was made flesh here.” Probably whoever authorized that inscription meant it to refer to that specific location, but in reality, the Incarnation means God became flesh here on earth, for all of us. The Incarnation means that we can speak of the “hicness” of God, the hereness of God. Incarnation means that God walks with us on earth, and that God can be encountered right here on earth, even in our very own flesh.
July 21, 1926 - December 28, 2021. It is with deep sadness that I reach out to you today to report that our beloved Kitty Ernst passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2021. Words cannot adequately express Kitty’s impact nor how much she will be missed. She was our mentor, visionary, taskmaster, cheerleader, and dear friend. Please circle up with me as together, we mourn the loss of Kitty Ernst, a wonderful woman, educator, and pioneer for nurse-midwifery. We reflect on her life, her work and impact on FNU, and the legacy that she leaves behind.
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
Christmas is an incredibly special time of year and a time to spend with family and friends, as well as with those to whom we can bring friendship and love. It is also a time to express appreciation and thanks to all who have impacted your life throughout the year, and wish them happiness, success and continued blessings in the New Year.
Question: I’ve found that I’m becoming more anxious lately, and some of my friends have recommended meditation. I don’t know a lot about it but have heard it’s becoming more popular. Is this something worth exploring?. Answer: This season is a time when many people celebrate...
Today on the Mid-day Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Karen Clark Sheard about her new role in the upcoming movie, “Song & Story: Amazing Grace” on the Own Network. OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network announces “Song & Story: Amazing Grace,” a new original film debuting TONIGHT, Tuesday, December 21 at 9pm EST starring Bresha Webb […]
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Live On Stage, Inc. and the Pampa Community Center Association said Sons of Serendip will be part of their 2021 – 2022 Concert Season. They said the vocal/instrumental quartet will perform at the M.K. Brown Auditorium in Pampa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. Season tickets for the concert series […]
Prince Albert’s eldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi spent quality time with her younger half-brothers and half-sister this year! Jazmin, 29, shared a sweet snapshot of herself with her siblings, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, Prince Jacquesand Princess Gabriella, in a year in review video, which she posted on Instagram Thursday. Jazmin...
It is with great sadness we announce the earthly departure of our beloved mother and grandmother, Mary Helen Henderson-Calvin. Born on July 26, 1930 in Madison, Miss., Mary Helen took her eternal rest on Dec. 17, 2021 in Portland. Mary Helen moved to Oregon from Mississippi and worked as a nurse’s aide at Multnomah County Hospital before it became Oregon Health Sciences University.
The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund. In memory of my loving wife, Carol A. Lawson. Roger Lawson, $100. In loving memory of Nancy Wimmer. Carl Wimmer, $100. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Anonymous, $50. Merry Christmas and Happy...
Like everyone else whose Thurmont history contains memories of Albert and Beulah Zentz and their family, we have all wondered what would happen to the old barn. I am delighted to share the word that it will not be demolished. Doug, from Playground Specialists Inc., was quite thrilled to impart this information, as he, too, has his childhood memories of the farm. The Zentz home, as well as the summer kitchen and garage, will also be left undisturbed.
Comments / 0