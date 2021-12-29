ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne Releases New NFT “Cryptobatz” Collection

By Ellie Schroeder
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy, who is quite familiar with bats having made history at his iconic 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa where he bit off a bat’s head in front of a live crowd, is now venturing into the NFT world with “Cryptobatz”. The Prince of Darkness mentioned that he had wanted to...

music.mxdwn.com

iheart.com

Ozzy Osbourne To Honor Infamous Bat-Biting Moment With 9000 NFT Bats

Ozzy Osbourne is taking his talents to the NFT world in honor of his infamous 1982 bat-biting moment. On Monday, the famous rocker revealed that he will be releasing 9,666 digital bats into the NFT world in January, called Cryptobatz, which were uniquely designed by Ozzy and NFT creator Sutter Systems. The "No More Tears" star took to Twitter to share a Rolling Stone article, chronicling his latest endeavor, tweeting:
jack1065.com

Going off the rails on a crypto train: Ozzy Osbourne announces NFT series

Remember when Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat during a concert? It’s back, in NFT form. According to Rolling Stone UK, the metal legend is launching his own run of non-fungible tokens inspired by that infamous 1982 incident. The collection, titled CryptoBatz, consists of 9,666 digital bats designed by Ozzy in collaboration with the NFT studio Sutter Systems.
Design Taxi

Ozzy Osbourne Announces The First-Ever NFTs That Can Mutate & Breed

The first signs of procreation in the metaverse are here. Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first-ever non-fungible tokens—and in a world first, they’re able to mutate and reproduce new NFTs. ‘CryptoBatz’, as the Osbourne-created digital collectibles are called, revive a moment in pop-culture history that...
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne to Launch ‘Bat’ NFTs

January 20, 1982, is a day that has gone down in rock infamy. Playing a show in Des Moines, Iowa, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a real bat on stage. Now, the 73-year-old rocker is using the unforgettable moment from 40 years earlier as inspiration for his non-fungible token (NFT).
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man' 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne scored a top 21 story from October 2021 after he said that his forthcoming studio album, which is currently working on with Andrew Watt, will be similar in tone to his 2020 album "Ordinary Man." The Black Sabbath legend worked with producer Watt on that effort and was...
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Catches Santa in Festive Christmas Photo

Well, that’s one way Ozzy Osbourne chooses to hold onto the holidays. Some people love the holidays so much that they do whatever is necessary to keep them in their clutches. British singer, Ozzy Osbourne, proves that in a recent Twitter photo. In the photo, the 73-year-old musician holds on tightly to Santa Claus while flashing a funny, yet menacing smile. Santa Claus looks to the heavens for help as Osbourne appears to be celebrating his victory. Or maybe he’s trying to call his lovely reindeer for assistance. Due to their size, many can guess Osbourne would be no match to eight angry reindeer.
mxdwn.com

