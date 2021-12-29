‘It’s not going to end anytime soon’: City Hall offers booster shots

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading in several Central Valley counties, health officials from the City of Fresno are encouraging locals to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

With Christmas behind us, but New Year’s Eve on the horizon, nearly a hundred people lined the halls of Fresno City Hall on Tuesday to get their booster shot.

“Just wanted to do my part by getting the booster,” said booster recipient Amanda Castro. “Being aware of how I’m feeling and just seeing how I can prevent the spread of it.”

While not a booster-specific clinic, officials at City Hall say out of the over 80 doses they administered only two were people coming in for their first or second shot. Data from Fresno County says residents have some catching up to do.

The Fresno County vaccine dashboard shows most adults who can get their booster haven’t yet. With over 500,000 county residents fully vaccinated, only 75,000 have gotten their booster.

Vivian Vivas and her mother came to the clinic to get theirs. With the omicron variant spreading, they decided it was time.

“I know a lot of people right now are worried about it, so I decided to protect me and my family to come get it,” said Vivian Vivas.

“I feel like it’s not going to end anytime soon. If we could all do our part that would be great.”

The next vaccine clinic at Fresno City Hall is on Jan. 6, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

