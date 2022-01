The Carolina Hurricanes had to wonder if their next hockey game might be in 2022. The NHL keeps adding new names to the league’s COVID protocol list, and games continue to be postponed. The Canes were scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, but the Habs had 13 players in the COVID protocol and others injured or sick, leading to some uncertainty about the game being played at PNC Arena.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO