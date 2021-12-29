ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Accuser Calls Lawsuit Residency Challenge ‘Tired’

By Nancy Dillon
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman suing Prince Andrew with claims he sexually assaulted her at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion when she was still a minor isn’t fazed by his latest challenge to her lawsuit, her lawyer says. Virginia Giuffre expects to move forward with her complaint against the Duke of...

