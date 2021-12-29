ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland reports highest daily number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on private television Polsat News.

Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions. On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new coronavirus cases. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ))

Dayton Daily News

Record number of COVID patients hospitalized, daily cases reported in Ohio

More than 5,300 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio Wednesday, the most reported in the state during the entire pandemic. The state had 5,356 coronavirus patients in its hospitals, with 1,228 admitted to ICUs and 757 on ventilators, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is the third day in a row more than 5,000 COVID patients were hospitalized in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Reuters

Brazil registers 72 new COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 72 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 10,282 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,056 coronavirus deaths and 22,287,521 confirmed cases. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Australia starts 2022 with record COVID cases

SYDNEY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Australia started 2022 with a record number of new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak centred in the eastern states grew, and New South Wales eased its isolation rules for healthcare workers as the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose. New South Wales, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mexico reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,428

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428. The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723. The ministry has previously said the real...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 141,262 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 141,262 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, following 144,243 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 111 from 155. Italy has registered 137,513 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.267 million cases to date. Patients...
WORLD
Reuters

England reports 162,572 new cases of COVID-19

LONDON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - England reported 162,572 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 160,276 the previous day, official data showed. The daily update also showed 154 new deaths from the virus in England within 28 days of a positive test, down from 178 on Friday. The data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
Reuters

Bahrain authorizes use of Pfizer's anti-COVID drug -state news agency

CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Bahrain's health authorities authorized Pfizer's (PFE.N) Paxlovid COVID-19 drug for emergency use in adults aged over 18, the state news agency said in a statement on Saturday. The decision by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services was based on the review and...
WORLD
Reuters

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 22,775

KOLKATA, India, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India on Saturday reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows, adding to concerns for authorities around the country about the rising number of cases. The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France sixth country with more than 10 mln COVID infections

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

6 provinces in Canada report new daily highs for coronavirus

Coronavirus infections set new one-day highs in six Canadian provinces Wednesday, prompting several provinces to impose more restrictions in hopes of containing the spread of the omicron variant.The biggest jumps were in Ontario Quebec and British Columbia which are the country’s most populous provinces. Quebec reported more than 13,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours, Ontario had 10,436 and British Columbia listed 2,944. Manitoba, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador also set new records. Manitoba reported 947 new infections, which broke the previous high of 825 set just a day earlier. Alberta said it had 2,775...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10

CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority. The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require...
WORLD
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

