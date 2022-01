Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may very well become the focus of the next major crypto cycle in 2022. In an end-of-year analysis, he said that the second-largest crypto by market cap could even top $20,000 and appears the cusp of explosive growth in 2022, which would mirror Bitcoin’s action back in 2017.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 HOURS AGO