106 NFL Players Get Placed on COVID-19 Reserve in One Day

By Peyton Blakemore
 3 days ago

Over 100 NFL players were placed on the league's COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

According to NBC Sports , the list consists of 106 players who tested positive for COVID over the holiday weekend, including two late positive tests from Saturday (December 25) and eight from Sunday (December 26).

Among the players who tested positive are Markus Golden , Mike Evans , Josh Reynolds , Bud Dupree , Julio Jones , Matthew Judon , Ja'whaun Bentley , Chris Harris, and Nasir Adderley . The 100+ positive cases also include 22 practice squad players and eight players on injured reserve.

In December alone, 505 players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The surge in cases comes as the NFL and NFLPA are reportedly in discussions to change their COVID-19 protocols to reflect the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for asymptomatic individuals. On Monday, the CDC announced they had shortened the recommended time for isolation for those infected with the COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they are asymptomatic.

While the time period for isolation was shortened, the CDC also noted that the five-day isolation period should be followed by five more days of wearing a mask around others.

#Nba#Covid#Brady Quinn#Redskins#American Football#Covid 19 Reserve#Nbc Sports#Nflpa#Cdc#Iheartradio
