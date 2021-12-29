Man Utd keeper De Gea boasts best stats in Europe

Burnley head to Old Trafford hoping for a win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone - but they’ve only won a single Premier League match this season.They’ll have hope, though, after seeing fellow bottom-three sides almost do enough to really punish Manchester United; Norwich City were only beaten by a late penalty and Newcastle should have won just a couple of days ago in what was an eventual 1-1 draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyThe Clarets haven’t played since 12 December due to postponements so the fans will be hoping the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO