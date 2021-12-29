ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd keeper De Gea boasts best stats in Europe

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is proving the best performer in Europe this season. The Spain international currently boasts a 'post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed'...

www.tribalfootball.com

AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: Sancho not pushing himself at Man Utd

Arsenal great Thierry Henry feels Jadon Sancho is failing to push himself at Manchester United. Sancho won praise from manager Ralf Rangnick after victory over Burnley last night. But Henry said: "Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. "When you are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Manuel Riemann
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick drops wantaway Martial for Burnley clash

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has dropped wantaway striker Anthony Martial for tonight's clash with Burnley. Jesse Lingard has been included in the Manchester United squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley on Thursday night. Lingard, 29, was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Sterling: Man Utd striker Ronaldo just phenomenal

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits he grew up idolising Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Sterling says he's long been a fan of the veteran striker. “Ronaldo is a phenomenal footballer," Sterling said. “Cristiano is 36 years old, but he keeps himself in good psychological and physical shape. We must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Lindelof: Hopefully I can be back with the guys soon

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says he's feeling good as he recovers from a tough December. Lindelof suffered an on-field heart scare and then tested positive for covid last week. Lindelof posted to social media: "Hi everyone, I just want to check in real quick and first of all say...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick plays down prospect of Man Utd buying in January

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has played down the prospect of buying in January. Rangnick was asked about his plans after victory over Burnley on Thursday night. He said, “My focus is on the current players. "As I said, we have enough players in the squad and there is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Europe#Expected Goals#Wolves Keeper Jose Sa#German#Tribal Football
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Burnley head to Old Trafford hoping for a win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone - but they’ve only won a single Premier League match this season.They’ll have hope, though, after seeing fellow bottom-three sides almost do enough to really punish Manchester United; Norwich City were only beaten by a late penalty and Newcastle should have won just a couple of days ago in what was an eventual 1-1 draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyThe Clarets haven’t played since 12 December due to postponements so the fans will be hoping the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: McTominay very important for victory over Burnley

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick praised goalscorer Scott McTominay after victory over Burnley. McTominay struck early to set the tone for the 3-1 win. Rangnick said, “We only decided this afternoon at two o'clock that he would play because he still had some problems with his ankle that he suffered at Newcastle. So it was good to have him available and in the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd keeper De Gea frustrated after Newcastle draw

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday night. De Gea had to be at his best to deny Newcastle victory - a result that sees United's hopes of a top-four finish out of their hands. United sit seventh in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Team news: Man Utd v Burnley

Manchester United are without Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended as a result of his fifth booking of the season against Newcastle. Victor Lindelof again misses out after a positive Covid test, while Paul Pogba remains sidelined and Scott McTominay could be a fitness doubt. Burnley manager Sean Dyche says forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ronaldo: I am dissatisfied with Man Utd results; we all are

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he's unhappy with Manchester United's first-half of the season. Ronaldo made the admission as he posted a New Year's Eve message to his fans. He declared: "I am dissatisfied with the results of Manchester United. We're all unhappy, I'm sure of that. We know we have to work harder, play better, and show more than we currently show.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: I'm not thinking about end of season

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says his focus is on "developing" the team he has inherited. Rangnick has stated he doesn't expect to buy in January. “Just keep developing the team," the 63-year-old explained. “This is my job and it's not so much thinking about the end of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Cavani a positive difference to team

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits a fully fit Edinson Cavani makes a difference to their play. Rangnick made the admission when considering victory over Burnley. “Yesterday we had to play without Bruno, and we played well," Rangnick told Sky Sports News. “We played with two strikers, two wingers, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

BVB whiz Bellingham shuts down Liverpool, Man Utd talk

Jude Bellingham has pledged his commitment to Borussia Dortmund. The former Birmingham City midfielder is in his second season in Germany and continues to be linked with a return to England, where Liverpool and Manchester United are keen. But Bellingham says, "BVB is the best club for me and my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sevilla determined to prise Martial away from Man Utd

Sevilla is determined to prise Anthony Martial away from Manchester United. L'Equipe says Martial remains a top priority target for Sevilla. Having seen his United game-time restricted ever since Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return switch to the Premier League, the France striker has told interim manager Ralf Rangnick personally that he wants to secure a new challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds willingness of Man Utd squad to learn and ‘take next steps’

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by his side’s willingness to learn during his first few weeks in the job.Rangnick was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement until the end of the season at the start of last month and has been tasked with getting United’s season back on track.They are unbeaten in his opening five games, with a Covid-19 outbreak hitting the squad before Christmas, but performances have been far from convincing.The German is remaining short-sighted for his 2022 goals but says the improvements his players have already made could make for a successful season.💬 Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE

