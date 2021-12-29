ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Video shows cops kick mom and child from NYC restaurant over vaccine mandate

By Joe Tacopino
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

A video posted on social media shows a mother and her child being kicked out of a Queens Applebee’s by a contingent of NYPD cops.

The officers from the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group can be seen surrounding the table during a protest at the Queens Centre Mall on Dec 15.

“Unless you have vaccination cards, you have to exit the restaurant,” an officer could be heard saying in the video.

The child appears upset and covers his face as the officers attempt to defuse the situation.

Others in the restaurant heckle the NYPD officers as they ask the group to leave.

“Scaring a child. Traumatizing a child. Hope you feel good about yourself, NYPD,” one protester yells.

An officer then addresses the entire group of protesters.

“If you leave voluntarily, you will not have charges pressed against you. Otherwise, you will be arrested for trespass. This will be your only warning,” he says in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVLt9_0dY3IwIg00
A mother and her child were forced to leave a restaurant, as officers from the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group can be seen surrounding the table during a protest at the Queens Centre Mall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1950Ez_0dY3IwIg00
The boy appears to be upset, covering his face as officers attempt to defuse the situation while surrounding both the child and mother.

The Sunnyside Post reported that a group of protesters sat in the Applebee’s around 9 p.m. They refused to leave after they were denied service for not providing vaccination cards.

The NYPD told Newsweek they were responding to a call from the restaurant about the disturbance.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed by the manager that individuals entered, refused to prove vaccination status in compliance with NYS Mandate and requested for the individuals to be removed from the location,” the NYPD said.

Four people were arrested during the incident and were charged with criminal trespass, cops said.

The mother and child were not charged.

