ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA says rapid COVID tests may be less accurate with Omicron

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAp98_0dY3IvPx00
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for COVID-19 testing at a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Midtown Manhattan. The FDA said rapid COVID tests might be less effective at detecting the Omicron variant. Shawn Goldberg / SOPA Images/Sip

Rapid COVID-19 antigen tests may be less effective at detecting Omicron than earlier strains on the virus, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

The finding was gleaned from preliminary studies conducted by the FDA in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health’s RADx program on the performance of the at-home tests on the heavily mutated Omicron variant.

“Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity” at detecting positive cases, the FDA said in a Tuesday statement.

Earlier testing was only done using heat-inactivated samples of Omicron. Using that method, the antigen tests detected Omicron with success similar to other variants.

“The FDA and RADx are continuing to further evaluate the performance of antigen tests using patient samples with live virus,” the FDA’s statement said.

The FDA said it is continuing to authorize use of the antigen tests.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parents Magazine

7 FDA-Authorized At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Quick and Accurate Results

You can buy most at-home rapid tests online from retailers including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Amazon. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (2-Pack) $24.00.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Antigen tests may have reduced sensitivity detecting Omicron, says US FDA

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): Covid-19 antigen tests may be less capable of detecting the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has flagged. On Tuesday (Dec 28), the FDA updated the SARS-CoV-2 Viral Mutations: Impact on COVID-19 Tests web page to share new information regarding the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant on antigen diagnostic tests.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Coronavirus risk calculations get harder as a study suggests rapid tests may be less effective at detecting omicron

As the coronavirus spawns a record-breaking wave of infections, new research suggests that rapid tests widely used to identify potential covid-19 cases might be less effective at identifying illness caused by the swiftly spreading omicron variant. The finding is the latest complication for anyone trying to strike a common-sense balance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds most COVID-19-related EUAs not supported by high-quality evidence

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency use authorizations (EUAs) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of COVID-19-related medical products were for diagnostic products and were supported by comparisons to previously authorized assays, according to a research letter published online Dec. 20 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Noting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Vaccinated and exposed to COVID: Now what?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — So you’re fully vaccinated and you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. Now what? While the vaccine might weaken your symptoms, MetroHealth General Internal Medicine Division Director Dr. David Margolius says you’re still able to carry the virus. Margolius says that masking up is the best thing you – […]
CLEVELAND, OH
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type 2...
HEALTH
SlashGear

CDC: Black hole of antigen testing could hide a COVID iceberg

Earlier this week, the CDC recommended new quarantine guidelines for those who test positive for asymptomatic COVID or those who are exposed to someone with COVID. This new guidance came as the Omicron variant spreads quickly through communities, leaving some scratching their heads. The director of the CDC sat down for an interview with NPR to explain these new guidelines, and we learned that we might not even have a complete picture of how quickly Omicron is spreading because of a lack of testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

J&J Covid booster highly effective against severe Omicron: study

A preliminary South African government study published Thursday showed a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron variant, a finding that helps revive the shot's reputation. - T cells - An earlier South African study in December found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented hospital admissions by up to 70 percent.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy