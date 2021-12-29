ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year's Eve activities for kids in Las Vegas

By Jason Dinant
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Las Vegas and New Year's go hand in hand, but most events are for the 21 and up crowd. Here are some fun activities for the little ones to take part in and have fun before the parents celebrate at night.

For all those who may not make it to see the ball drop, celebrate the "Noon Year" with fun and games at the Centennial Hills, Rainbow or Whitney libraries. Events start at 11 a.m. with the count down leading to Noon. Ages 11 and under.

The East Las Vegas Library welcomes school-aged children in grades K-5 to participate in Friday Afternoon Movie time at 3:30 p.m. The feature film on Dec. 31 will be Star Wars: A New Hope.

The Sunrise Library hosts Mystery Video Game Day on Dec. 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join the other kids for a surprise game and have some fun.

Enjoy the activities and here's to a Happy New Year!

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

