ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Of newspapers, storytelling and – you guessed it – laundry

By Scott SIMMONS
Florida Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife has not turned out for me as I thought it would. I thought about that as I stopped by my house during my newspaper delivery route to hang a load of sheets on the clothesline. Yes, you read that right — I marked my 35th anniversary as a...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nomadic Matt's Travel Site

TNN: Reclaiming Travel Writing & Storytelling

In this talk, Founder & Editor in Chief of The Black Explorer magazine, Ella Paradis, will share her perspective on the decolonizing travel writing movement by challenging who gets to be called a travel writer and who gets to tell the story of the places we explore and the people who live there.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
stardem.com

7 essential laundry hacks

Doing the laundry is an onerous task that puts the “drudge” into drudgery. But cheer up because HGTV’s Patrick Richardson, better known as “The Laundry Guy,” is putting a whole new spin on laundry! What you learned from your parents about laundry may be as outdated as the technology of last year’s washer!
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Ibm
TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden underneath this mashed-up man is a celebrity personality who is known for his insane antics and his scary stunts. This stretched-out Santa Claus got his start with an ensemble cast of friends pulling off some of the most ridiculous pranks and tricks ... that often resulted in tons of injuries. Their popularity rose to the point where after three seasons on television, they were able to create numerous spin-offs and films guaranteed to bring you cheer.
CELEBRITIES
Florida Weekly

Pets of the WEEK

These pets are available from Lee County Domestic Animal Services, 5600 Banner Dr., Fort Myers. The adoption center is open from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday- Saturday. Adoptable pets come with spayneuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health check. For more details, call 239-533-7387 or visit www.leelostpets.com. These...
FORT MYERS, FL
metv.com

Can you guess these movies from wintery details in the poster?

Staying in and watching movies can be a great way to pass the time between fall and spring, if winter's really not your thing. Much better to experience the freezing cold second-hand through movies set during winter, right?. We think so! So we've got a range of wintery details below...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
SPY

Save Almost 50% On The (Expensive) Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier

With the Christmas holiday now behind us, Amazon is releasing some really amazing deals to kick off the new year. On top of dropping prices on popular items including, Echo devices, Bowflex exercise equipment, and more, Amazon is offering 46% off the Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier. This amazing reduction brings the price down from its original cost of $829.99 to $449.00. With COVID-19 levels rising and the normal cold and flu season hitting us hard this year, an air purifier is an extremely wise investment. Air purifiers help remove germs, allergens like dust and pollen, as well as other pollutants...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Where do you keep your washing machine? Home renovators spark debate over whether the appliance should be in a separate laundry room, a bathroom or kitchen

A frustrated home renovator has sparked a debate online after she asked where the washing machine and dryer belonged in a home. Asha asked a group of Australian mothers on Facebook to help her 'settle an argument' by voting on where the popular appliances should be: the bathroom, kitchen, a cupboard or a separate laundry room.
HOME & GARDEN
houstonianonline.com

Win a Storytel reader with 3 months of free Storytel

It’s almost vacation, and then you make time to read or listen to a good book. If this sounds like you, then you should definitely enter AW Giveaway today. with the Storytel Reader You can read e-books and listen to audio books. This way you can listen to an audiobook in the car on the road and continue reading at home where you stopped listening. Audiobooks can be listened to on Storytel Reader using wireless headphones or speakers, but also with a wired headphone due to the 3.5mm headphone connection. According to the service, the 8 GB memory is enough to store 3000 books on the device, and it can also be external files such as epub files. The reader has a touch screen, but the device can also be used with the two physical buttons on the sides. You need a Storytel subscription to use the e-reader, but we’re giving you the first 3 months absolutely free.
SHOPPING
WCAX

Using storytelling to teach about Kwanzaa

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Exactly one week from the first day of Kwanzaa, a group of storytellers is sharing the story of the holiday, how it was created and why Black Americans celebrate it. Karen “Queen Nur” Abdul-Malik is one of the four storytellers performing in the Clemmons Family Farm’s...
CHARLOTTE, VT
Victoria Advocate

Preserving Your Legacy through Storytelling

Hopefully, you have experienced a wonderful holiday season with loved ones and friends, and exchanged gifts and merriment. You have given the gifts you thought appropriate or needed to your loved ones. These gifts hopefully will make their lives easier, more efficient or add some excitement to their lives. However, have you thought about the gift that will keep your legacy alive through the generations of your family? This is the gift of communicating your stories and other family stories.
VICTORIA, TX
The Tab

Quiz: Can you guess the Christmas film from the minor character?

Christmas films have produced some quality characters over the years from Hugh Grant’s classic portrayal of the prime minister, to Matt Hancock’s depiction of the title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Obvs that last bit isn’t true, but if you had to pick a role for him, it would almost certainly be The Grinch.
MOVIES
TrendHunter.com

Plastc-Free Laundry Products

Blueland, a sustainable e-commerce household cleaning brand, has expanded its lineup of plastic-free products with the launch of Oxi Laundry Booster and Dryer Balls. The eco-friendly duo uses packaging that is entirely recyclable or compostable. In addition, the new products have been added to Blueland's Starter Set, which consists of...
LIFESTYLE
metv.com

Can you guess which Western these Christmas kids are from?

To paraphrase a classic tune, the holiday season brings joy to kids from 1 to 92. But children much younger than 92 often play a special role in Christmas entertainment, whether in a Charles Dickens story or an Old West adventure. Here are ten Christmas episodes from TV Westerns all...
RELATIONSHIPS
Florida Weekly

NEW BUT OLD NEIGHBORS

AS WE USHER OUT THE OLD YEAR AND ring in the new, it’s a good time to look at Naples’ oldest home and see what’s new there. Historic Palm Cottage was built in 1895 by one of the town’s founding residents, Walter N. Haldeman. A newspaper publisher and owner from Kentucky, Mr. Haldeman started what today is the Louisville Courier-Journal.
LIFESTYLE
hot96.com

For Christmas, GAYLE is saying “abcdefu” to…laundry?

After it became a sensation online, rising star GAYLE‘s kiss-off anthem “abcdefu” has now broken through at radio — in a heavily censored version, of course. The 17-year-old singer/songwriter says this particular turn of events is “insane.”. “It is absolutely mind-blowing that my song is...
MUSIC
Florida Weekly

Go and marry!

It’s the job of every professional hot-air bag to look ahead in American life, often by looking behind. Life is funny that way, just like marriage. If you look back, if you consider history nakedly first by removing your rose-tinted glasses, sometimes you’ll see a way forward that leads to superior, not inferior, living.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy