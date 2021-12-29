Bills' Micah Hyde: Big game in big win

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers is willing to make one promise when it comes to his future: The Packers quarterback won't take too long after this season to decide it. Rodgers, 38, offered a glimpse Wednesday into what his thought process will be when deciding what he wants to do next season. And he left all possibilities -- from returning to the Packers to playing for another team to retirement -- on the table.

