The Under Armour All-America Game returns Sunday after a year hiatus because of the covid pandemic and it will be more than just a game to a trio of prospects. The early signing period has taken the stage away from the litany of prospects who used to announce their college choices at the game, but the light will shine bright for a trio of players set to announce for the game, which begins at 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO