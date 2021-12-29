ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astroworld: Dior postpones Travis Scott collaboration ‘indefinitely’ following festival tragedy

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
 3 days ago

Dior has announced that it is putting its collaboration with rapper Travis Scott on hold “indefinitely” following the Astroworld tragedy.

On Tuesday (28 December), the luxury fashion house confirmed that the capsule collection collaboration between Dior’s artistic director Kim Jones and Scott’s Cactus Jack label had been postponed, in a statement to WWD .

Last month, a massive crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the Houston-based Astroworld festival left 10 people dead, and many more injured.

More than 50,000 people had gathered at the site of the former Houston Six Flags park, catching event organisers off-guard, and leaving emergency medical responders overwhelmed.

Along with Scott, Astroworld organisers and stakeholders like Apple Music are facing a $2bn (£1.49m) lawsuit , filed by a Texas-based attorney on behalf of a staggering 280 victims.

Scott, who has denied any allegations of wrongdoing, filed a petition to have 11 lawsuits naming the rapper dismissed earlier this month.

Dior’s statement on the postponement read: “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

The collection was due for launch in January.

Representatives for the “Sicko Mode” singer told WWD that the decision to postpone the collaboration was taken mutually by Scott and Dior.

The Independent has reached out to Scott and Dior for a comment.

On 9 December, in his first interview since the ill-fated festival performance, Scott told American radio host Charlamagne tha God : “It gets so hard because I always feel connected to my fans, and I went through something and my fans went through something and people’s parents went through something and it really hurts.”

“It really hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it,” the rapper said

This isn’t the first collaborative project Scott has been involved with to be put on hold.

In November, soon after the tragic crowd crush incident occurred at Astroworld, Nike postponed the release of its Air Max shoe collaboration with Scott. The Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack shoe was expected to drop on Nike ’s SNKRS app on 16 December.

On 11 December, American brewing company Anheuser-Busch announced that it was going to discontinue the “production and brand development” of Scott’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer.

In November this year, Parsons said that Scott’s year-long partnership with the design school to provide educational opportunities to underserved students in Houston had concluded. The prestigious institution also distanced itself from Scott’s Cactus Jack Design Center, requesting that “the Parson name be removed from further communications” about the facility in Houston.

Scott has previously collaborated with Nike, Jordan, McDonald’s and the Parsons School of Design in New York.

#Postpone Indefinitely#Astroworld#Festival#Lawsuits#Wwd#American
The Independent

