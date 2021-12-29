ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay explains filming blunder noticed by fans

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqvDd_0dY3FZnm00

Adam McKay , the director of Don’t Look Up , has responded to fans who spotted an apparent editing blunder in the recent Netflix comedy.

Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who struggle to alert Earth to an impending catastrophe after noticing that the planet is on a collision course with a huge comet.

Partway through the film – at the one hour and 28 minute mark – a masked camera crew can be seen in the background of a scene.

The crew’s appearance was highlighted on social media by people including TikTok filmmaker Ben Kohler, who flagged the clip in a video alongside a caption which read: “Oopsy.”

McKay reacted to the observation on Twitter, writing: “Good eye!

“We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience,” he revealed.

Don’t Look Up has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics since its release on the streaming service last week.

In a four-star review for The Independent , Clarisse Loughrey wrote that the satire “does very well to capture the feeling that the entire world is losing its mind”.

Don’t Look Up is available to stream on Netflix now.

