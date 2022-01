Arsenal will host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday in what will end one of the club’s winning runs.The Gunners have won their last four league matches while City are on a 10-game streak. Pep Guardiola’s team reached double figures after they defeated Brentford thanks to the boot of Phil Foden.The manager says England star Foden has nothing to prove, saying: “He doesn’t have to prove anything to me. He has to prove to himself he enjoys football like he enjoys it as a little boy. This is the most important thing.Follow Arsenal vs Man City LIVE!“Foden has...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO