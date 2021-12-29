ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cops: Man beats, strangles woman

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago

NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man allegedly beat and strangled a victim after becoming jealous, according to authorities. Johnny David Williams IV, 29, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, adult kidnapping or false imprisonment and prior conviction of a felony battery. On...

Related
KGET

Woman cheered on two men accused of beating Lamont man to death: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Found sleeping near a dead body, Michelle Valencia told deputies she thought the man was only drunk. Valencia claimed to have stumbled over the body of 49-year-old Moises Perez Torrez outside a home on Habecker Road near the East Side Canal in Lamont, according to court filings. But she was unable to […]
LAMONT, CA
KXII.com

Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old girl. Court documents said the 16-year-old went to lay down in her car on her break at work the night of December 5 when Sillivan got in. Police said he forced...
CALERA, OK
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox9.com

Police: Bloodied victim escaped beating, torture at Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A second woman has been charged after a man was held captive, tortured, and beaten with a steel pipe at a Brooklyn Park home last week. Michell Alvarado is now charged with kidnapping and assault in the case. Last week, prosecutors filed a complaint against Melanie Marcin-Sixtos on the same charges. The women are accused of working with an unnamed man to beat and rob another man who tried to help Alvarado after she was "kicked out of her house."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

2 convicted felons charged in armed fight at Rehoboth bar on Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police arrested two men after a shot was fired during a violent fight at a Rehoboth Beach bar on Christmas morning. It happened just down the street, on Coastal Highway, from where another shooting took place last week. Delaware State Police charged Joshua Daniels and Malik...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bring Me The News

Teen charged in Walgreen's attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital is also a carjacking suspect

A Richfield teenager accused of attacking an 81-year-old woman while attempting to steal her purse is also a suspect in a high-profile carjacking that occurred days later. Isaiah J. Foster was charged in Ramsey County District Court Thursday with first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 23 attempted robbery outside of a St. Paul Walgreens. The beginning of the attack was captured on video, which was shared earlier this week by the St. Paul Police Department.
RICHFIELD, MN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Beats Man with Boat PAddle, Man Beats woman with Fist

Leanna Michelle Weathers, 31 of Rome, and Eric Shawn Weathers, 38 of Rome, were arrested this week after reports said they engaged in a violent physical altercation in front of two children. . Police said that Weathers beat the man repeatedly in the ribs with the paddle. She then proceeded...
ROME, GA
cbslocal.com

3 Killed In Homewood Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people are dead after a shooting in Homewood Friday morning. Pittsburgh police were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. SWAT was called and their search of the home found two other victims.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man tased, arrested after strangling officer, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After responding to the report of an assault, a man reportedly strangled one officer and pushed another to the ground before being arrested, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. At approximately 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 27, two officers responded to an assault at...

