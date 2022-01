Silver markets fell on Wednesday as the 50 day EMA has offered a significant amount of resistance. At this point in time, the market looks as if it could continue to drop significantly, although one of the things that you need to keep in the back of your mind is that there is a serious lack of liquidity out there, so you need to be cautious about your position size. The market could very well go all the way to the $22 level rather rapidly, but then again it is hard to tell what the next couple of days will bring us, simply because silver looks miserable and none of the big players are going to be out there trying to put money to work between now and New Year’s Day.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO