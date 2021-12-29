Live-Action Kappei Film Reveals 10 More Cast Members

Roughly a month ago, Netflix announced some new casting for their live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Then, last week, we got five more cast members revealed. Azula, the ruthless daughter of Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) and sister of Zuko (Dallas Liu) will be played by Elizabeth Yu (All My Love); Maria Zhang (WorkInProgress) will portray the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, Suki; my favorite Avatar, Avatar Kyoshi, will be played by Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu); Suki’s mother and mayor of Kyoshi Island, Yukari, will be played by Tamlyn Tomita (Cobra Kai); and Casey Camp-Horinek (Reservation Dogs) will play Gran Gran, Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka’s (Ian Ousley) grandmother who also serves as matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.

