Live-Action Kappei Film Reveals 10 More Cast Members

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOHO revealed 10 more cast members on Tuesday for the live-action film adaptation of Kiminori Wakasugi's Kappei comedy manga. Jun Hashimoto and Yūki Morinaga as police duo Yanagida and Teruo. Mandy Sekiguchi as Kazuya. The film will open in Japan on March 18. The film moves the story's...

flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon." Episode...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Hospitalized for Anaphylaxis

Nakagawa stated she went to hospital after throat swelling, body itching. Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer, performing the theme song for such anime as Gurren Lagann, Star Blazers 2199, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Punch Line, and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments.
MUSIC
Anime News Network

HoneyWorks' Heroine Tarumono! TV Anime's Video Unveils More Cast, Opening Song

Junya Enoki, Momo Asakura, Natsuki Hanae, Takuya Eguchi, Nao Tōyama, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka join April anime. Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto (To Become a Good Heroine! The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Job) — the television anime of the Vocaloid creator unit HoneyWorks' song "Heroine Tarumono!" — debuted the first full promotional video and key visual on Monday. The video announces more cast members, and it also announces and previews the opening theme song "Julietta" by the in-story group LIP×LIP. In addition, the anime's website announced the anime's manga adaptation.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Pokémon Master Journeys Anime Gets 4-Episode Special for Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game

Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that it will exclusively stream a four-episode special of the Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series anime titled Pocket Monster: Kami to Yobareshi Arceus (Arceus Who is Called a God). The episodes will celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The first two episodes will stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, and the last two episodes will stream on January 28. Amazon did not specify if the anime will be new or a compilation.
COMICS
defpen

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casts Azula, Suki, Avatar Kyoshi For Live-Action Series

A few more actors have been added to the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. Variety reports that Elizabeth You of All My Love will play Azula and Maria Zhang of All I Ever Wanted will play Suki. Also, Yvonne Chapman of Family Law will play Avatar Kyoshi and Tamlyn Tomita will play Suki’s mother Yukari. Rounding out the latest set of additions, Casey Camp-Horinek of Reservation Dogs will play Katar and Sokka’s grandmother, Gran Gran.
TV & VIDEOS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Usogui Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, February 11 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Toshio Sako's Usogui (The Lie Eater) manga unveiled a new poster visual and a new trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Live" by B'z, and also reveals the film's February 11 premiere date.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Azula, Suki, and More AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Cast Members Announced

Roughly a month ago, Netflix announced some new casting for their live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Then, last week, we got five more cast members revealed. Azula, the ruthless daughter of Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) and sister of Zuko (Dallas Liu) will be played by Elizabeth Yu (All My Love); Maria Zhang (WorkInProgress) will portray the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, Suki; my favorite Avatar, Avatar Kyoshi, will be played by Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu); Suki’s mother and mayor of Kyoshi Island, Yukari, will be played by Tamlyn Tomita (Cobra Kai); and Casey Camp-Horinek (Reservation Dogs) will play Gran Gran, Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka’s (Ian Ousley) grandmother who also serves as matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

1st Penguindrum Compilation Film's Teaser Unveils More Staff, Returning Cast, Title, April 29 Opening

The 10th anniversary Twitter account for director Kunihiko Ikuhara's Mawaru Penguindrum anime debuted the teaser trailer and key visual for the first film in next year's Re:cycle of Penguindrum compilation film project on Wednesday. The teaser announces more staff members, the returning cast, Kimi no Ressha wa Seizon Senryaku (Your Train Is the Survival Strategy) title and April 29 opening of the first film.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ayu Watanabe Launches LDK Sequel Manga LDK Pink in February

Kodansha announced on Monday that Ayu Watanabe will launch a sequel to her LDK manga titled LDK Pink that will debut in the March issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine on February 12. The sequel series will follow Aoi and Shusei at 23 years old, and the manga will have an irregular serialization.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ryman's Club Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, More Cast, January 22 Debut

Corporate badminton anime casts Jun Fukuyama, Taku Yashiro, Yūma Uchida. The official website for TV Asahi and LIDEN FILMS' original badminton sports anime Ryman's Club unveiled a new visual and first full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "The Warrior" by Novelbright, and also unveils more cast and the January 22 premiere date for the anime.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Police in a Pod TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

The official website for the television anime of Miko Yasu's Police in a Pod (Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū) manga began streaming the second promotional video:. The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 5 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and BS NTV.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Casts More of Red Ribbon Army

Miyu Irino, Volcano Ōta, Ryota Takeuchi join April 22 film. The official website for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, announced three more cast members for the Red Ribbon Army in the film on Wednesday. Miyu Irino plays Dr. Hedo...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Usumaru Furuya's Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai Suspense Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Usamaru Furuya's Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai (I Want to be Killed by a High School Girl) suspense manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open next April. Kei Tanaka (.hack//The Movie, live-action Library Wars, Tokyo University Story) will star, and Hideo Jōjō (Dangerous Drugs of Sex/Sei no Gekiyaku, On the Edge of Their Seats/Alps Stand no Hashi no Hō) is directing and writing the film.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Do not say mystery Series Casts Mai Shiraishi, Mugi Kadowaki

The official website for the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga revealed two new cast members on December 13 and 21. Mai Shiraishi will play Anju Inudō, a mysterious woman who becomes involved in a certain incident. Mugi Kadowaki plays Raika,...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Baby-Hamitang SDG Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, January 12 Premiere

Tokyo MX announced on Monday that the Baby-Hamitang anime will premiere on January 12 on its network. New episodes will debut on Wednesdays at 9:26 p.m. JST, and they will run until 9:30 p.m. JST. Episodes will stream on YouTube after they have aired on television. The episodes will present...
COMICS
hypebeast.com

More Than 50,000 Fans Petition For Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Season 2

Netflix‘s recent cancellation of the live-action Cowboy Bebop has left many fans disappointed, and now more than 50,000 of them have signed a petition to bring the show back for a second season. “It wasn’t a direct copy of the anime but the world they put together was amazing...
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Viki Streams My Love Mix-Up!, My Right Older Brother Live-Action Series

My Love Mix-Up! premiered in Japan on October 9. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:. Aoki has a crush on Hashimoto, the girl in the seat next to him in class. But he despairs when he borrows her eraser and sees she's written the name of another boy—Ida—on it. To make matters more confusing, Ida sees Aoki holding that very eraser and thinks Aoki has a crush on him!
COMICS

