Venice Middle School students give back

Students at East Middle School are collecting non-perishable food items this holiday season to support the Traci CARES Food Pantry as well as the Binghamton community. The Traci CARES Food Pantry is located at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Conklin Ave, and members of the National Junior Honors Society at East Middle dropped off over 1000 food items at the pantry. The East Middle NJHS put on a competition in the school to see who could collect the most food items based on your specific block. Between all the blocks, East Middle was able to collect over 1,000 non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry that is open for the community.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO