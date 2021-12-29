ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Venice Middle School students give back

By STAFF REPORT
yoursun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — Venice Middle School students have been busy during the holiday season with various projects to give back to the community. One of VMS' goals is to "develop lifelong learners and caring citizens for the betterment of self...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

NPHS students give back to families in need this Christmas season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School National Honor Society students are wrapping gifts full of holiday cheer this Christmas season. “I’m just excited because I love Christmas and I love making other people happy,” said Juliana Ortiz, NHS member. Isabella Martinez is the student-led organization’s...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
stthomas.edu

Student Club Partners With Ramsey Middle School to Bring Science to Life

With one eye toward the future and another on the community, the Association of Women in Science (WINS) has honed in on two of St. Thomas’ five-year plan priorities that go hand in hand – engaging all students as changemakers and becoming leaders in STEAM. St. Thomas’ STEAM programs aim to “ensure that all students in STEAM programs participate in at least one high-impact practice per year by 2025.” One high-impact practice is community-based learning, which is what WINS did on a chilly Monday afternoon in the Anderson Student Center by putting on a science fair.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WISH-TV

Middle school band director teaches students more than just music

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is proud to honor some of central Indiana’s most outstanding teachers with our Golden Apple Award. It comes with a check for $500, a trophy and a big surprise. December’s big winner is Daniel Dorsett. Dorsett is the band director at Harshman Magnet Middle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

East Middle School Students are Collecting Non-Perishable Food Items this Holiday Season

Students at East Middle School are collecting non-perishable food items this holiday season to support the Traci CARES Food Pantry as well as the Binghamton community. The Traci CARES Food Pantry is located at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Conklin Ave, and members of the National Junior Honors Society at East Middle dropped off over 1000 food items at the pantry. The East Middle NJHS put on a competition in the school to see who could collect the most food items based on your specific block. Between all the blocks, East Middle was able to collect over 1,000 non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry that is open for the community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Wreaths Across America#Thanksgiving#Cemeteries#Vms Builders Club#Manatee#All Faiths Food Bank#The Salvation Army#Vms Young Marine
neusenews.com

Giving back is a lesson LCPS students ace every Christmas

Give a bunch of fifth graders $500 and take them to a big-box store full of gift possibilities and what happens? If these are Christel Perry’s fifth graders, they turn into Santa’s helpers with one mission: showing Christmas kindness. Of course, there are lessons learned for these La...
KINSTON, NC
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

20 Under 20: Honoring students who give back to the community

Our annual recognition of students who give back to the community in extraordinary ways returns after a pandemic pause. Frankly, we are in awe of the ingenuity, resilience, and time management skills this group of honorees brings to the table. From creating nonprofits and fundraising to mission trips and mentoring, the 2022 class of 20 […] The post 20 Under 20: Honoring students who give back to the community appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Star-Herald

Lincoln Elementary students give back to zoo following assembly

Lincoln Elementary students sat on their knees, craning their necks to see inside a small animal crate as Riverside Discovery Center zookeeper Madison Dale attempts to coax out Spork the opossum during an assembly on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Spork was a little shy and didn’t come out right away, but...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wcbi.com

Partnership Middle School students greeted with Christmas favorites

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Partnership Middle School were greeted with sounds of season this morning. As they rode through the carpool lane, members of the 7th grade and their teacher, Kathy Baker, played several Christmas favorites. There was even a dancing Christmas tree. She had some fancy...
STARKVILLE, MS
10TV

Central Ohio students, staff give back to community for holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the spirit of the holiday season, students, staff and community members across central Ohio are giving back to their communities. At Columbus City Schools, staff and community members donated socks, gloves, hats and mittens to create a giving tree for Cedarwood Elementary students. Some CCS...
COLUMBUS, OH
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Former PCSS Student Overcomes Hardships And Gives Back

PUTNAM COUNTY, TENN. – Life growing up for former Putnam County School System students. Charlie Lack and Jordy Adcock was anything but easy. But through all of life’s challenges, they. find themselves today grateful and giving back to a student walking a similar path as they did. Since...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
The Dispatch

Worcester Preparatory Lower School Students Visit Santa And Give Gifts At Diakoni

Worcester Preparatory School’s (WPS) Lower School eagerly lined up to visit with Santa and give gifts to those in need at Diakonia. Each Lower School student arrived in the dining hall with a wrapped gift, or several, and handed them personally to Santa for a donation to Diakonia to assist 80 families. Pictured, front from left, are second graders Nora Rafinski, Amalia Gjikuria, Brooke Arnold, Madelyn Tull, Sloane Kremer, Jaanvi Pandher, Jace Zervakos and Mykolas Doyle; second row, Knox Luttrell, Grant Messner, Jude Waked, Carter Harrison, Piper Coyle, Avrum Gudelsky, Priya Garg and Tobias Blaska; and, back, teacher Abby Harrison, Bianca Prosekova, teacher Julia Alison, Freddy Hertrich, Jack Parks, Peter Van Dalen, Grace Tunnell, Kingsley Giardina and Charlize Damouni.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
unionnewsdaily.com

Linden High School teachers give students a personalized look at Veterans Day

LINDEN, NJ — Linden High School students got personalized lessons for Veterans Day when two of their teachers held sessions discussing their time in the military. Social studies teachers Derrick Potts and Gary Mazurek talked to their classes in person while other social studies classes watched and listened via videoconference. The teachers discussed their reasons for joining the military, shared stories about their time in the Army and answered student questions that ranged from “What was the food like?” to “Would you do it over again if given the chance?”
LINDEN, NJ
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Votes To Make Masks Mandatory For Visitors, Vendors; Optional For Students

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, Broward’s School Board held an emergency meeting Friday to review and possibly revise their safety protocols. They voted for masks to remain optional for students and staff, but make masks mandatory for visitors and vendors – the superintendent has authority to amend the policy. The new policy goes into effect on Monday, January 3rd. Masks for students remain optional but strongly encouraged. The option is similar to what Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, all adults entering county...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy