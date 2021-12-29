LIVE MARKETS Santa rally running out of gas?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

SANTA RALLY RUNNING OUT OF GAS (0715 GMT)

European stock markets look set to open slightly in the red this morning after weak sessions in Asia and on Wall Street.

Futures for Europe's main benchmarks are down about 0.1% after the STOXX 600 pulled off a five-week high yesterday and France's CAC 40 reached a new record.

These milestones came in the context of record COVID-19 infections across the continent which haven't so far changed the upbeat mood for equity markets.

So far this month, the pan-European STOXX 600 is up 5.7% and over 16% in 2021.

(Julien Ponthus)

MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market In Santa Claus Rally? S&P 500, Dow Mark New Closing Highs

Despite another quiet session Wednesday, the S&P 500 managed to eke out a new closing high, while the Nasdaq composite finished slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.1% to resume its uptrend after Tuesday's break. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq paused for a second day, following a four-day advance. Both indexes started out Wednesday with…
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Stock Markets#Cac 40#Stoxx#Pan European
AFP

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE pulls back from 22-month high as other markets lift

The FTSE 100 recoiled from its pandemic highs on Thursday despite broadly positive sentiment among most other major markets.Traders were more positive with FTSE 250 firms, which held marginally higher, and the junior AIM as the main index lost pace gradually throughout a quiet trading session.The FTSE 100 ended the day 17.68p, or 0.24%, lower at 7,403.01p.Sentiment was positive elsewhere but failed to provide a major lift in London as investors and traders took stock after Wednesday’s increase.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “US markets are leading the way higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq coming back...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Santa Rally challenge

S&P 500 feels like hanging by the fingernails – tech down and value retreating intraday. Correction of prior steep upswing is here – the bears will try some more, but I‘m not looking for them to get too far. The signs are there to knock the bulls somewhat down, and fresh ATHs look to really have to wait till next week.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Santa Claus Rally Underway

MSFT - Free Report) +2.3%. The Dow went up +352 points on the day, +0.98%, with. were lower on the day for the blue-chip index. The small-cap Russell 2000 gained +0.89%. The “Santa Claus Rally” traditionally runs the week after Christmas and goes into the first couple sessions of the new year, creating more of a back-loaded surge to bullish sentiment. It is also common enough that market participants have come to anticipate something of a Santa Claus Rally every year; thus, it can have a negative pull on sentiment if it fails to materialize. In 2021, so far so good.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rises Again As Signals Turn Positive; Santa Claus Rally On Deck?

The major indexes extended their Christmas-week rally, and investors got a gift of sorts as more positive signals came out of the stock market. The S&P 500 made a new closing high Thursday after rising 0.6%. For the holiday-shortened week, the index made a positive reversal and rose 2.2%. The Nasdaq composite added 0.8%…
STOCKS
investing.com

'Santa Claus' rally brings out the bulls as Omicron fears ebb

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares, bond yields and riskier currencies all hit recent highs on Thursday as investor confidence grew on signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as robust U.S. economic data. The STOXX index of Europe's 600 largest shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: A Santa Claus Rally For Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is in the middle of a critical range as this shortened Christmas trading week draws to a close today. The cryptocurrency futures contract has traded in a relatively tight range in recent weeks, once again in a zone between about 46,000 and 52,000 since its 6% gap-down opening on Dec. 6 after a severe weekend sell-off in the underlying product. This is familiar turf for /BTC; both lines have often been both support and resistance as price fluctuated throughout the year, and Volume Profile shows especially heavy trading action within this range.
MARKETS
Reuters

Santa rally vs the Grinch

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. If last week was all about central bank gatherings, then this week is all about how the fast-spreading Omicron Covid variant could deprive markets of any festive cheer. New Zealand on Tuesday delayed the planned reopening of its international border because...
CHINA
Street.Com

Is the Santa Rally a 'Relic' From the Past?

To chase or not to chaseThat is the FOMO question It's a strong day, no doubt, but given the beating so many growth names have taken, the move on Tuesday is a bandage on a bullet woundAt this point, I feel like traders are trying to will the Santa Claus rally into existenceCan they get the Grinch's heart to grow three times this week? In the same...
ECONOMY
