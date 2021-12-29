ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's Covid response gets praise from Republican governor

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas thanked President Biden for “depoliticizing”...

www.msnbc.com

hngn.com

Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Marines say Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is a ‘purge’

As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Trump's interference with the Covid response comes into sharper focus

A recent report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis didn't generate a flood of attention — I guess that's what happens when governmental reports are issued on a Friday afternoon around the holidays — but that's a shame because the findings were quite extraordinary. NBC News reported:
POTUS
State
Arkansas State
Daily Mail

Now get rid of your mandates, Joe: Ron DeSantis' office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of 'useless' sweeping nationwide rules after he admitted there was 'no federal solution' for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
waer.org

Congress Member & Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Attacks Governor Hochul's COVID Response

Congress Member Lee Zeldin continued his attack Thursday on Governor Kathy Hochul and her approach to handling the latest surge in COVID 19 cases. Zeldin is the only Republican running for Governor at this time … and could face-off against Hochul come November. He believes the current state approach has focused too much on restrictions and vaccine policy … and not enough on getting ahead of the newest virus variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Kansas City Star

Children coming from border get attention in governor’s race

Lou Barletta, an illegal-immigration hawk and former congressman running for governor, said Wednesday he would take a harder line against the federal government's yearslong practice of bringing unaccompanied minors found by the Border Patrol to various facilities in Pennsylvania and other states. Some Republican governors have protested the practice this...
IMMIGRATION
kjzz.org

Republican lawmakers set sites on limiting the Arizona governor's emergency powers

Some Republican lawmakers have set their sights on limiting the government’s power during states of emergency in the upcoming legislative session. Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) wants to prevent governors from mandating vaccinations, which Gov. Ducey has not done. He claims falsely that vaccines change a person’s DNA. State law does allow a governor to mandate vaccines for someone who has been exposed to a highly contagious or fatal disease.
ARIZONA STATE
#Republican Governor#Gop
PBS NewsHour

3 big questions about the Biden administration’s COVID response in 2022

2021 was supposed to be the year the pandemic ended. At least in the United States, anyway, where health officials administered roughly 500 million vaccine doses, more than any other country besides China or India. President Biden declared last spring that by summer, the country would be “closer than ever to declaring our independence from this deadly virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republican Party
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus

