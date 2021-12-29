Biden's Covid response gets praise from Republican governor

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
A recent report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis didn't generate a flood of attention — I guess that's what happens when governmental reports are issued on a Friday afternoon around the holidays — but that's a shame because the findings were quite extraordinary. NBC News reported:
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
Congress Member Lee Zeldin continued his attack Thursday on Governor Kathy Hochul and her approach to handling the latest surge in COVID 19 cases. Zeldin is the only Republican running for Governor at this time … and could face-off against Hochul come November. He believes the current state approach has focused too much on restrictions and vaccine policy … and not enough on getting ahead of the newest virus variant.
President Biden conceded to the nation's governors the fight against COVID is now primarily a state battle to solve, and the federal government will only be there to assist, despite over the past year micromanaging and forcing a one size fits all federal mandates on the American people while insulting those who didn't comply.
Lou Barletta, an illegal-immigration hawk and former congressman running for governor, said Wednesday he would take a harder line against the federal government's yearslong practice of bringing unaccompanied minors found by the Border Patrol to various facilities in Pennsylvania and other states. Some Republican governors have protested the practice this...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday thanked President Joe Biden for his efforts to "depoliticize" the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the omicron variant surges across the country.
Some Republican lawmakers have set their sights on limiting the government’s power during states of emergency in the upcoming legislative session. Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) wants to prevent governors from mandating vaccinations, which Gov. Ducey has not done. He claims falsely that vaccines change a person’s DNA. State law does allow a governor to mandate vaccines for someone who has been exposed to a highly contagious or fatal disease.
Critics on both ends of the political spectrum went full blast on President Biden's claim Monday that states are responsible for solving the coronavirus crisis, pointing out Biden's long history of claiming he would bring the country out of the pandemic. They also noted Biden's federal government has moved to...
2021 was supposed to be the year the pandemic ended. At least in the United States, anyway, where health officials administered roughly 500 million vaccine doses, more than any other country besides China or India. President Biden declared last spring that by summer, the country would be “closer than ever to declaring our independence from this deadly virus.”
Former President Donald Trump praised coronavirus vaccines in a new interview. 'The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,' Trump told conservative commentator Candace Owens. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's remarks and what it may indicate.Dec. 27, 2021.
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Senate Republicans are again requesting an investigation into the state’s COVID-19 response. The call follows the disclosure of a $53 million settlement with the families of 119 veterans who died from COVID while in the care of state veterans’ homes. On...
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Thursday that President Biden failed to amp up testing availability, and a significant portion of the COVID-19 response under him was made possible by former President Donald Trump. "With COVID cases rising all across the country, it's becoming pretty obvious the Biden administration has...
Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz criticized President Biden Wednesday on "Hannity" for failing to take responsibility on COVID-19 and claiming no one saw the winter surge coming. "How did we get it wrong?" Biden asked. "Nobody saw it coming. Nobody in the whole world who saw it coming." JASON CHAFFETZ:...
President Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the Trump administration's efforts in developing the Covid vaccines, and Trump responded he was 'appreciative' and 'surprised' by Biden's remarks. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 22, 2021.
President Biden on Tuesday gave credit to former President Trump’s administration for its role in getting the coronavirus vaccine off the ground and applauded his political rival for getting a booster shot. Mr. Biden rarely mentions his predecessor and even more rarely does it in a positive vein. “Thanks...
