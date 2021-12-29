ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby's demolition-threatened Dubrek Studio secures future

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a music venue which was facing closure has thanked supporters for their help in finding new premises. The Dubrek Studio in Becket Street, Derby, was due to be demolished to make way for the new £45m Becketwell performance venue. Jay Dean, who runs the studio,...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

A royal guard at the Tower of London was filmed knocking over a child who was in his way.Footage of the accident prompted arguments over whether the soldier or the child’s parents were to blame.In the clip shared anonymously on TikTok and reported by Ladbible, two royal guards were seen marching at the London landmark, watched by tourists.But the child quickly stepped right into the path of one of the guards, and was pushed to the ground. The soldier lifted his leg to avoid stepping on the boy, shouted and carried on marching.Onlookers gasped as the child fell to the ground, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
glamourmagazine.co.uk

After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
BBC

Gold acorn-nibbling squirrel ring found near Ely declared treasure

A gold ring found in a field and etched with a red squirrel on its hindlegs while nibbling an acorn "would have been owned by someone of high status". The ring was discovered by a metal detectorist near Ely in Cambridgeshire, in January 2020. It was made at some point...
SCIENCE
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Long Covid: 'I have to choose between walking and talking'

More than a million people in the UK are suffering from long Covid, with fears the number could rise due to the Omicron variant. Many patients say they only had a mild initial infection but it went on to ruin their health, social lives and finances. Jasmine Hayer, 32, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Couple deny flooding neighbour’s alleyway by overwatering plants in harassment campaign

A couple have denied flooding their neighbour’s alleyway by overwatering plants and putting barbed wire on garden fencing as part of a harassment campaign that lasted for more than a year.Sandra Durdin, 58, and Trevor Dempsey, 62, are also alleged to have erected props and dolls, put up a piece of black felt with colourful paint on it, and parked vehicles on Joanne Shreeves’ driveway in Chingford east London.Both pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment when they appeared together in the dock at Thames Magistrates’ Court in Bow.Their actions were aimed at “causing distress” to Ms Shreeves between June 2020 and August 2021, the charges state.Durdin, who is also accused of destroying a £1,350 CCTV camera belonging to Ms Shreeves in May 2021, pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage.She and Dempsey were conditionally bailed to appear for a two-day trial at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London from April 11.The couple are now living in Ramsgate Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Full list of 2022 bank holidays

Bank holidays are always a highlight for employees; and if you get your planning right, they could entitle you to a few extra days off.It’s a particularly good time to start looking at the calendar, too, given that Britons will get an additional bank holiday next year thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.In June, Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years on the throne - a historic milestone marking the longest reign of any British monarch to date.Hence why a four-day weekend has been introduced to mark the celebrations.Outlining plans to stage a series of events across the UK, Oliver Dowden...
WORLD
BBC

April Ashley: Model, actress and trans trailblazer dies aged 86

Actress, model and activist April Ashley has been hailed as a "trans trailblazer" following her death at the age of 86. Ashley became only the second Briton to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery, in 1960. She was later photographed for British Vogue and appeared opposite Joan Collins in the film...
CELEBRITIES
People

Royal Guard Mows Over Young Boy in His Path at Tower of London in Viral Video

A member of the Queen's Guard collided with a young boy in a shocking moment that has since gone viral. In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, two guardsmen in their grey uniforms and signature bearskin caps are marching at the Tower of London. A guard shouts sternly, "Make way!" just before one of them collides with a young boy who was in their path, shocking those around them. The clip has received over 1.8 million views.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Towns surrounded by rural areas saw the biggest increase in house prices in 2021

House prices in Taunton, Somerset increased by more than three times the national average rate in 2021, making it the most sought-after location in the UK.According to research by Halifax, average house prices in the town rose by more than a fifth (21.8 per cent), while the rest of the UK saw an average increase of 6.2 per cent.Experts believe the town’s surrounding countryside, which more people have yearned for during the pandemic, may be behind the increase in the average house prices, which rose by £56,546 to £315,759.Last summer, Rightmove reported that enquiries from city residents about rural homes...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Bracklesham Bay: Kitesurfer dies after getting into difficulty

A kitesurfer has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Sussex. Police said they were called to the beach at Bracklesham Bay, near Chichester, at about 13:15 GMT on Wednesday. Paramedics from SECAmb also attended, but officers said he was declared dead at the scene. Sussex Police said...
ACCIDENTS

