Alabama State

Texas Tech hoops moves to 10-2 after convincing win over Alabama State

By Jarret Johnson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJarret Johnson breaks down Texas Tech's...

247Sports

Daily Delivery: It's a new year and a new Big 12 hoops season opens for Kansas State tonight

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A new year has arrived and so has a new year for Big 12 basketball. As Fitz explains, the Kansas State Wildcats are improved but Saturday night's Big 12-opening game at Oklahoma will be a good measurement of how much this edition of K-State basketball has improved from last season. If K-State can get start the season with a Big 12 road victory, it will certainly set a positive tone for Coach Bruce Weber's Wildcats.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Under Armour Game - Team Icon Day 3 Highlights

Highlights from Team Icon's pass skeletons on Friday. The clips include quarterbacks A.J. Duffy (Florida State), Holden Geriner (Auburn), and Conner Weigman (Texas A&M). The skill players include Evan Stewart (Texas A&M), Luther Burden (Missouri), Adam Randall (Clemson), Chris Marshall (Texas A&M), Maurion Horn (Texas Tech) and Shazz Preston (Alabama).
FOOTBALL
247Sports

WVU announces three players will miss today's hoops games

West Virginia will be without three key rotation guys for today's matchup with No. 17 Texas today. On Friday, Head Coach Bob Huggins announced that "a couple" of players would miss the game to due COVID-19 protocols. On Saturday morning, just an hour before tip, the school posted on social media that Gabe Osabuohien, Taz Sherman, and freshman Kobe Johnson will miss the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live Updates: Notre Dame 21 Oklahoma State 7; 2nd Quarter

It's time for one more Fighting Irish football game. As the 2021 season comes to a close, Notre Dame (11-1) will take on Oklahoma State (11-2) in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Irish have already notched wins over Florida State, Toledo, Purdue, Wisconsin,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Texas Bowl betting lines: LSU vs. Kansas State

It’s finally the new year and that means we’re just days away from LSU’s bowl game against Kansas State. The Tigers have had five weeks since their final game against Texas A&M and a whole lot has changed since then. Brian Kelly has continued to fill out...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

How to watch and listen to Kansas State at Oklahoma

Kansas State (8-3) opens up Big 12 play on Saturday, as the Wildcats travel to Norman, Okla., to face the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) at 7 p.m., CT at the Lloyd Noble Center. The game will air nationally on ESPNU. K-State has been an extended holiday break, as the Wildcats saw...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Schedule changes prompt sudden matchup for Mississippi State and South Carolina

COVID-19 continues to make for an unpredictable atmosphere in sports as schedules are changing on the fly. For Mississippi State, that meant some major changes the last few days. After having its SEC opener scheduled for Thursday against Florida postponed this past Thursday, there was more news on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ scheduled game against Kentucky for Monday was postponed due to COVID issues inside the Wildcats’ program.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields won't play in Outback Bowl, ending Lions career

TAMPA — Penn State starting cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields will not play against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Saturday, effectively ending his college football career. Although he was missing from on-field action this week during media looks at Nittany Lions practices, the fifth-year senior did not announce a postseason opt-out and appeared to participate in earliest pregame warmups at Raymond James Stadium, indicating a medical issue may be in play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Wake Forest

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Watsco Center on Saturday (6:00 p.m., ESPNU). Miami (10-3, 2-0, ACC, No. 96 Kenpom) enters on a six-game winning streak, their longest since starting 10-0 in 2017, and is coming off a 91-83 win over NC State on Wednesday. Wake Forest (11-2, 1-1, No. 61 Kenpom) lost 73-69 at Louisville on Wednesday to end a five-game winning streak. Wake Forest won last year's meeting to end a two-game losing streak in the series. A win for Miami would surpass its season total from last season's 10-17 mark and give them a 3-0 start in the conference since starting 13-0 in their championship winning season in 2012-13. Miami enters the game 38th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (109.5) and 183rd in adjusted defensive efficiency (101.7) while NC State is 50th in offense (108.4) and 91st in defense (96.9).
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Former Gamecocks TE announces transfer destination

On Saturday, former South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Keveon Mullins, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last month, announced that he's transferring to Jackson State. Mullins appeared in six games over the course of his three-year career at South Carolina. He'll be reunited with foamier Gamecocks defensive back Shilo Sanders, who transferred to Jackson State in December of 2020. Sanders' father, Deion, is head coach of the Tigers.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Vippolis Pod: An Airing of Grievances

Coming into the game as a double-digit favorite, astonishingly it was Mack Brown and his program on the receiving end of a beatdown in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Inside Carolina’s Taylor Vippolis is joined by fellow lettermen Mike Ingersoll and E.J. Wilson to talk about everything from the game, as well as look ahead to the future of the program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Decision Day / Prediction: Top100, Four-Star Safety Peyton Bowen

It's just about time for one of the nation’s top overall players is ready to announce his commitment. Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen, the No. 58 overall prospect in America, No. 4 safety nationally and No. 11 talent in the state of Texas from the class of 2023 has narrowed his recruitment down to four finalists and on Saturday, he'll announce his commitment.
NFL
247Sports

Freshman report: Which Alabama true freshmen played in Cotton Bowl

Alabama advanced to 13-1 (7-1 SEC) after its 27-6 win over Cincinnati on Friday. In the Cotton Bowl semifinal, nine true freshmen from the Crimson Tide’s No. 1 signing class from the 2021 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite, saw playing time inside AT&T Stadium. Three newcomers have played...
