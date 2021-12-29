Texas Tech hoops moves to 10-2 after convincing win over Alabama State

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Watsco Center on Saturday (6:00 p.m., ESPNU). Miami (10-3, 2-0, ACC, No. 96 Kenpom) enters on a six-game winning streak, their longest since starting 10-0 in 2017, and is coming off a 91-83 win over NC State on Wednesday. Wake Forest (11-2, 1-1, No. 61 Kenpom) lost 73-69 at Louisville on Wednesday to end a five-game winning streak. Wake Forest won last year's meeting to end a two-game losing streak in the series. A win for Miami would surpass its season total from last season's 10-17 mark and give them a 3-0 start in the conference since starting 13-0 in their championship winning season in 2012-13. Miami enters the game 38th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (109.5) and 183rd in adjusted defensive efficiency (101.7) while NC State is 50th in offense (108.4) and 91st in defense (96.9).

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO