PRESS RELEASE. AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Maple Finance Token (MPL) under the trading pair MPL/USDT starting on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. UTC. Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing under-collateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. The Maple protocol offers the most capital-efficient option for institutional borrowing and fixed income lending in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO