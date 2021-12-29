ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

D06 House / Estúdio Ginga

By Curated by Susanna Moreira
ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Cerâmica Itaja, Gabriel Novaes, Trimble Navigation. Lead Architects: Ingrid Nogueira Soares, Maria Evane Dutra de Medeiros. Text description provided by the architects. The front facade incorporates and highlights the house's staircase, which stands out in a structural swing and features a large solid brick wall. The volume defined...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Teviot House / Casa100 Arquitetura

Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Artbella, Deca, Hydrotech, Magna Esquadrias, Mekal, Portinari, Portobello, Stonehouse, Tresuno, Uzuni Design. Text description provided by the architects. The zoning and typology of this plot with 10 meters in front, where the guideline was to build a 300m2 house with a leisure area on the roof, brought us a challenge to seek the verticalization of the construction in a harmonious way, bringing natural lighting and ventilation to the internal space.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Dio#Reinforced Concrete#D06 House#Brise Soleil#Cobog S#Pergola Systems#Zenith
ArchDaily

Cobogó House / CHX Arquitetos

Manufacturers: Alex Alves Gabriel, Art Final, CHX Arquitetos, Casa dos Portões, Deca, Jmar, Marcenaria Santana Dourado, Metalgrade, Proveraço, Scala Técnica, Serginho Carpintaria São Carlos, Tramontina. Text description provided by the architects. Located on an urban lot within a consolidated neighborhood in the central region of the...
VISUAL ART
homeanddesign.com

Open House

Dreams for a custom home can take many shapes, as one local couple discovered when talks began in earnest. While the husband voiced his preference for traditional design, his French wife advocated a more modern approach. “I had this idea of what American architecture should look like,” she explains. “I wanted Frank Lloyd Wright.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Walk / House / EKAR

Landscape Architects: Groundsplay Athipat Ae-uam & Pacharee Sophonphaisit. Text description provided by the architects. WALK / HOUSE is a tranquil part, surrounded by trees and mountains, of a temple “Wat Thammayan” in Petchabun, Thailand, where is not only for an abbot to live in but also to maintain his daily ritual practice together with other monks – a walking meditation. Instead of designing a traditional house, a key concept of walking meditation which is a concentration on the present dimensions of earth and sky to enhance awareness of mental and physical states, was reinterpreted in the architectural context.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Seoidin Courtyard House / DUA

Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Aru Joinery, FibreLED, Folding Door Company, Kilsaran, Teroco Windows and Doors, The Stone Rooms. Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to design a new 3-bed house for a family with historic connections to Ratoath Village in Co. Meath. This family was deeply rooted in the area and therefore it was important that this house would gel effortlessly into its surroundings. The form and layout were inspired by the local vernacular and in particular, the Irish farmhouse typology which exists throughout the region. The building was organized around three courtyards and three chimneys.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Brazil
architectureartdesigns.com

How To Decorate Your Walls Using Canvas Prints

Your walls don’t have to remain dull with only a splash of neutral paint. You can add wall art to dress them up. And one popular option you’d want to try is canvas prints. These are images printed onto a canvas material and stretched into a frame. The wooden frame is usually hidden from view by the canvas sheet. Thus, you have clean edges with the image spanning from end to end.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Keene Sentinel

House Building 101

I have discovered that saying the words, “I’m building a house,” produces a variety of reactions. Excited squeals, smiles, and fits of joy and also reactions such as semi-sarcastic laughter and/or bug eyes followed with a “Why?!” The “why” meaning more specifically, “why now?” Yes, there are so many reasons why building a house right now seems like a nearly impossible endeavor – the cost of lumber, supply chain issues, shortages of both workers and materials, and did I mention the cost?!
KEENE, NH
ArchDaily

PS House / Inception Architecture Studio

Manufacturers: Focus, Neolith, BRUMA, Revigres, Sanindusa, Bloomwall, Cimenteira do Louro, DANOSA, VMZINC. Text description provided by the architects. PS House is located in a low-density urban parish on the outskirts of Braga, a city of Portugal. The land has an approximately rectangular shape and is located in an area of the accentuated slope, with unevenness and sinuous morphology. It is oriented in the North/Northwest direction and faces a small valley area, located next to a small urban agglomeration and some cultivated fields.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Chord House / Ming Architects

Manufacturers: Carpentry and Interior, Ironmongery, Landscaping, Lighting, Sanitary wares, Spray paint texture, Stone and granite finishes. Text description provided by the architects. A curved external courtyard defines the character of this family home in Singapore. Due to the highly built-up nature of suburban districts, the courtyard was conceptualised as a means to create inward facing views, and introduce light and ventilation into the house without sacrificing privacy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House SG / Finckh Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. The property is located on the southern slope of Schorndorf (20 km east of Stuttgart), directly bordering a protected area. In the north and east beautiful orchards as far as the eye can see, in the south and west marginal, uninspiring architecture. A place between urbanity and nature.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Z House / Milic Harel Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a 700 sqm plot on the main road of a quiet North Tel Aviv neighborhood, Z house was designed to provide its owners a sense of serenity and utmost privacy, offsetting the shortcomings of its busy location. To do so, the front...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Baba’s Restaurant / Loop Design Studio

Lead Architects: Suvrita Bhardwaj, Nikhil Pratap Singh. Construction Team: Karve Infra Pvt. Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Baba's restaurant draws its inspiration from the architecture styles of rural havelis and houses of Punjab. The idea is to create an upcycled space with a traditional material pallette from around the context. The entrance alley is a longitudinal monolithic axis created using mud plaster/phuska and depicts the bazaar streetscape using different volumes, elements and layers. Masons and artisans were brought in from the neighbouring villages to create the phuska mixture and apply it on the walls/surfaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
talbotspy.org

House of the Week: Enchanting Cottage

Good things do come in small packages as I soon discovered when I toured this week’s charming house that is very special for so many reasons. One of the original houses that front St. Mary’s Square, it began its life in the late 19th century as the Methodist Episcopal Church’s Sunday School. Its next owner was Eleanor Blades who built a two-bay, two story house on the lot. Today it is a private residence that was on this year’s Christmas in St. Michaels Tour of Homes. The owner retired from her business named “The Enchanting Florist” and I soon fell under the spell of this enchanting cottage when the owner graciously gave me a tour.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Gaviotas La Ignacia House / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The small village of Jose Ignacio is well known for its social and festive atmosphere, so it is just fitting to take advantage of its characteristics and propose a house intended for well living, well hosting, and enjoying with friends. This project outlines two...
VISUAL ART
floridaweekly.com

House Hunting

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this immaculate three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage villa features an open floor plan, which has a cozy natural flow. As soon as you enter this beautiful home, you immediately notice how spacious and light and bright it is with its 10-foot ceilings. This charming home boasts crown molding, granite kitchen countertops, breakfast bar, GE Profile stainless steel appliances (2018), including an electric induction cooktop range, recessed ceiling lights in the dining area, “storm safe room” with 8-foot concrete walls located in the master bedroom’s walk-in closet, hurricane windows, sliding glass door to patio, paver block patio with 16- by 11-foot rollout awning, front door screen, new carpet (2018), new water heater (2021), new EWD backflow preventer valve (2021), Wainscot paneling in kitchen and bathroom, and an enclosed Euro-style master shower with a wand shower head.
REAL ESTATE
ArchDaily

The Octagon of Pelayo Apartment / Piano Piano Studio

Text description provided by the architects. We found a house that, in appearance, was not interesting in its distribution or its materials by itself. From the access, through a dark corridor running through the entire house, there were rooms on both sides. However, once the demolition was finished, we realized...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

FM House / sontangMsiregar Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Jakarta, The client wanted their house to use bricks as the main material, thus the building had a monochromatic tone that's made the building have an exclusive feel. The building mass pushes back to create a clear picture for the main building, also created a carport in the front yard. With a 616 sqm area, the building mass can be organized into multiple masses. Creating 3 major groups by function, semi-private, private, and service areas.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy