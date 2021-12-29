D06 House / Estúdio Ginga

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this immaculate three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage villa features an open floor plan, which has a cozy natural flow. As soon as you enter this beautiful home, you immediately notice how spacious and light and bright it is with its 10-foot ceilings. This charming home boasts crown molding, granite kitchen countertops, breakfast bar, GE Profile stainless steel appliances (2018), including an electric induction cooktop range, recessed ceiling lights in the dining area, “storm safe room” with 8-foot concrete walls located in the master bedroom’s walk-in closet, hurricane windows, sliding glass door to patio, paver block patio with 16- by 11-foot rollout awning, front door screen, new carpet (2018), new water heater (2021), new EWD backflow preventer valve (2021), Wainscot paneling in kitchen and bathroom, and an enclosed Euro-style master shower with a wand shower head.
