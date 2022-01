We hate to be the ones to bring it up, but blistering cold temps are on the horizon and will make it just that much harder to pry yourself from the covers. But what if you could take a trusty, oh-so cozy security blanket out into the elements with you? Enter the blanket scarf. The perfect hybrid between an outerwear accessory and a comforter, these scarves are actually large enough to use as a blanket. They're the perfect travel companion and do double-duty trapping heat and adding style to your everyday wardrobe. Whether you love a soft-to-the-skin cashmere scarf, a bold plaid pattern, or find yourself gravitating towards the season's trendy puffer, we've rounded up the best cozy, covetable blanket scarf options out there.

