ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Highline to host a CPW First Day Hike

By SENTINEL STAFF
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

Three Western Slope state parks will hold Colorado Parks and Wildlife First Day Hikes. Highline Lake State Park, Sweitzer Lake State Park and Ridgway State Park will all have hikes on Jan. 1. All First Day Hikes are free to attend but a valid parks pass is required to...

www.gjsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
supertalk929.com

Ringing in the New Year with nature: Tennessee State Parks hosting “First Day Hikes” on Jan. 1

Tennessee State Parks are hosting guided “First Day Hikes” on January 1st to ring in the new year. Officials say Tennesseans are invited to their local state park to enjoy a guided hike for all ages and experience levels. Organizers say, “This is an opportunity to begin a New Year’s resolution for good health, continue an ongoing commitment to hiking, or simply enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks.”
TENNESSEE STATE
metrofamilymagazine.com

Jumpstart your new year on a First Day Hike

If you’re resolving to move or spend more time as a family, you are in luck! State and city parks around the nation are once again hosting First Day Hikes as part of an initiative to encourage families to be active outdoors. Whether your family explores a metro park or travels to one of the 20-plus hikes planned around the state, First Day Hikes are a fun way to kick off the new year and explore the natural beauty of the winter season.
LIFESTYLE
Norwalk Hour

DEEP invites residents to take a First Day hike

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection State Parks, its partners and Friends groups invites residents to join them as Connecticut once again takes part in the annual First Day Hikes. “These hikes provide a great way to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
highcountryshopper.com

Join CPW for a First Day Hike At a Colorado State Park on January 1

On Jan.1, 2022, Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to participate in First Day Hikes at a Colorado state park. First Day Hikes offer a chance to start 2022 off on the right foot by exercising in nature. Each participating state park offers a unique opportunity to enjoy self-guided hikes, scavenger hunts or limited capacity guided hikes.
COLORADO STATE
mybackyardnews.com

FIRST DAY HIKE: FRIENDS OF THE TEN MILE RIVER

I would like to invite you all on a First Day Hike with Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook. Start 2022 off healthy by starting the year roaming the woods along Falls Pond in North Attleboro. We will meet at the end of Wild Acre Road and will...
LIFESTYLE
casscountyonline.com

DNR properties offer first day hikes for 2022

Usher in 2022 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2022 and a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find a hike near you at on.IN.gov/INstateparkevents.
TRAVEL
wnav.com

First Day hike at Magothy Greenway

(WNAV) – Hikes on New Year’s Day are becoming more popular. This year, the Magothy River Association is suggesting a First Day Hike at Magothy Greenway Natural Park Area. The association says the self-guided hike at the park off Mountain Road is perfect for social distancing. Check their website Magothyriver.org for a printable scavenger hunt list suitable for all ages.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roxborough State Park#Staunton State Park#Highline#Ridgway State Park#Cpw
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: First Day Hikes returning at state parks

Start the new year off right with an outdoors adventure. First Day Hikes are planned for Saturday at more than a dozen beautiful state parks, but you can also design your own adventure at a park throughout Nebraska. Nebraska’s annual First Day Hikes are a great chance to get outside...
LIFESTYLE
Eagle Newspapers

Clark Reservation to hold ‘First Day Hike’

TOWN OF DEWITT – The Friends of Clark Reservation will once again ring in the new year by hosting a “First Day Hike” within the Jamesville state park. Running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 1, the event will incorporate two guided hikes, one of them an hour-long “family-oriented” hike along the Mildred Faust Trail on mostly flat or slightly inclined ground and the other a more strenuous, ascending two-hour trek with a course depending on the day’s weather.
JAMESVILLE, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Closes Sale To Vail Resorts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s official: Seven Springs has new owners. The Nutting family bought Seven Springs in 2006, which expanded to include Hidden Valley Mountain Resort in 2013 and Laurel Mountain in 2016. The sale of the three properties to Vail Resorts, Inc. has closed, the resort announced Friday. “Looking back over the past 15 years, I am proud to be leaving all three properties much better than we had found them,” Nutting said in a press release. “I am very thankful for all of the resort professionals who we worked alongside with throughout our ownership that helped makes the resorts the strong community assets that they are today. I am further appreciative of our loyal guests we were able to host through these years,” former president and CEO Bob Nutting said. He also owns the Pittsburgh Pirates. Seven Springs Mountain Resort will continue to own and operate Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, the golf courses at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley, Highlands Market and Highlands Resort Realty, the resort said. Vail Resorts currently owns 37 resorts across three countries and 15 U.S. states.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
kchi.com

Missouri State Parks – First Day Hikes

Missouri State Parks will offer 1st Day Hikes at several state parks. Start a new tradition with your friends and family as you get some healthy exercise and enjoy the great outdoors. First Day Hikes are promoted by America’s State Parks. In the local area, this includes Crowder State...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

First Day Hike takes place Saturday

Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation, along with TRED, is hosting a First Day Hike where area residents can start the new year off with a trail hike. The self-led hike will take place Lock & Dam Park and Campground starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by a hot dog lunch with all the fixings.
ROME, GA
95.3 MNC

“First Day” hikes offered at Indiana State Parks

Hoosiers can usher in 2022 by taking a hike at one of Indiana’s state parks, forests, or lakes. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start the year and a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends, according to Indiana DNR. Nearly all of...
TRAVEL
NBC Connecticut

DEEP Hosts First Day Hikes at Several State Parks, Forests in Conn.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is hosting First Day Hikes at several state parks and forests in Connecticut for New Year's Day. The hikes offer residents and families a chance to begin the new year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on January 1, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

As city waits for first flurries, Colorado Springs man makes his own snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Colorado Springs residents wait another month for recorded measurable snowfall in city limits, Bruce Mackenzie-Low is taking matters into his own hands. Born in Arizona, the magic of fresh snowfall hasn't faded for Mackenzie-Low, even decades after his move to Colorado. He made his own snow 20 years ago The post As city waits for first flurries, Colorado Springs man makes his own snow appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountains Will Share Snow With Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska. (credit: CBS) The Alaskan storm will set up over southeastern Colorado Friday night. That will be the prime spot to get upslope flow going over Denver and the eastern plains...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy