AEW star Lio Rush wants his boss to apologize for comments made about former co-worker Big Swole. As noted, Swole called out AEW for a lack of diversity and revealed how this led to her departure back in November. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan responded in a tweet, pointed to how people of color have succeeded in AEW, and then said he let Swole’s contract expire because her wrestling wasn’t good enough. You can click here for our original report on Swole’s various comments, and Khan’s response.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO