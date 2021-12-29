ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Juice WRLD’s mother slams fans for leaking music: “It’s a bit disrespectful”

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuice WRLD’s mother Carmella Wallace has slammed fans who continue to leak the late rapper’s music, calling the act “disrespectful”. In a candid interview with XXL about her late son, who died in 2019, Carmella discussed the unauthorised release of the rapper’s music that he had been working on in his...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The Kid LAROI describes final moments before Juice WRLD’s death

The Kid LAROI has opened up about witnessing Juice WRLD’s final moments in the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. The Sydney-born rapper was present during Juice WRLD’s death, as they were travelling in a group from Los Angeles to Chicago. The late Chicago rapper died after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago in December 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Everything We Know About Juice WRLD’s Death

On December 8, six days after his 21st birthday, rapper and singer Juice WRLD suffered an unknown medical emergency shortly after landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, the Chicago rapper was known for his hit “Lucid Dreams,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the biggest streaming hits of 2018. He collaborated with Travis Scott on Astroworld, contributed to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, and collaborated with BTS’s RM and Suga. Juice WRLD wasn’t just rising, he was skyrocketing. His untimely death has shaken music fans everywhere, but the details that have been revealed since are even more baffling. After federal agents revealed they were searching his plane for contraband, sources are suggesting Juice WRLD took “several” Percocet pills to hide them from authorities, leading to his emergency. Here’s what we actually know about Juice WRLD’s sudden death.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Juice WRLD's 'Fighting Demons' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

The late Juice WRLD is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 2 with Fighting Demons. The artist’s second posthumous album is debuting with 119,000 equivalent album units including 110,000 in streaming equivalent album units (155.49 million on-demand streams of the songs), 5,000 in track equivalent album units and 4,000 in album sales. Fighting Demons marks Juice WRLD’s fifth Billboard 200 entry, and follows previous No. 1s like Legends Never Die in 2020 and Death Race for Love in 2019.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juice Wrld
NME

“He laid out his life for people to connect”: why Juice WRLD’s legacy lives on

Two years on from the harrowing day on which Chicago’s emo-rap hero Juice WRLD sadly died from an overdose, the music world still feels the tremors of his absence. Jarad Higgins, who was just 21 years old when he passed, turned his legions of fans onto his ’00s emo influences while also dubbing himself the “codeine Cobain”. Touring to sold-out crowds and topping the charts with his second album ‘Death Race For Love’, Juice WRLD was taken from the planet as he was on the cusp of greatness. But that hasn’t stopped him from being one of today’s biggest stars.
HIP HOP
thebrag.com

BTS’ Suga records major achievement with Juice WRLD collab

With his Juice WRLD collab, BTS’ Suga is now the first Korean soloist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. While fans have been raving about Suga’s collab with the late Juice WRLD, the duo have also been climbing on the charts steadily. Now, Suga has also recorded another major achievement with ‘Girl of My Dreams’ – earlier this week, ‘Girl of My Dreams’ hit No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, making Suga the first Korean soloist in the chart’s history to debut at the top spot. This is also Juice WRLD’s first time taking the No.1 spot on the chart.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Xxl#Tmz
thebrag.com

Juice WRLD’s mum shares how she’s dealt with his death

In the years leading up to late 2019, Juice WRLD experienced a meteoric rise to fame, largely beginning with the popularity of his song ‘Lucid Dreams’, which became one of the biggest streaming hits of 2018. Sadly, the rappers success for short lived as he was tragically pronounced...
CELEBRITIES
marquettewire.org

REVIEW: Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ delivers strong message in rapper’s second posthumous release

I still remember the morning of Dec. 8, 2019, like it was yesterday. After being tired out from going to The Rave the night before, I woke up to a Twitter notification from Lil Durk, with the first two words saying “R.i.p juice.” At first, I was confused at what he was talking about, but as I went through Instagram, I began to realize what was really going on. One of my favorite artists, Juice WRLD, had passed away from a sudden seizure, not even a week after his 21st birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Juice WRLD Documentary Shows the Promise, Personality, and Downfall of a Generational Talent

When Rolling Stone profiled Future in January 2019, he admitted that he had some regrets about the way he’d rapped about drugs in the past. “I was like ‘Oh shit. What the fuck have I done?’” he said. “It really bothered me…. How many other sixth-graders did I influence to drink lean?” Future was talking about a conversation he’d had with the rapper Juice WRLD, who would die of a drug overdose later that year, and who is now the focus of a new HBO documentary, Into the Abyss. It has to be sobering to hear that the younger generation, especially Soundcloud rappers who make dark and drug-infused melodies, are using your music as their inspiration to get high. Juice had said that hearing Future rap about lean had inspired him to take it. Sadly, Juice never lived long enough to have the same kind of reckoning with his drug use.
HIP HOP
E! News

See the Shocking Moment a Snake Bit Singer Maeta's Face During Music Video Shoot

Watch: Best New Artist Grammy Winners Over the Years. This is anything but hissterical. Singer Maeta, 21, took to Instagram on Dec. 19 to share the shocking moment she was bitten by a snake while filming one of her music videos. As she's lying on the floor in a black lace body suit, two serpents were placed on top of her—and one get a little too close, taking a nip at her chin. As she captioned the quick clip, "What I go through to make videos for y'all."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy