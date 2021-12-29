Juice WRLD’s mother slams fans for leaking music: “It’s a bit disrespectful”

When Rolling Stone profiled Future in January 2019, he admitted that he had some regrets about the way he’d rapped about drugs in the past. “I was like ‘Oh shit. What the fuck have I done?’” he said. “It really bothered me…. How many other sixth-graders did I influence to drink lean?” Future was talking about a conversation he’d had with the rapper Juice WRLD, who would die of a drug overdose later that year, and who is now the focus of a new HBO documentary, Into the Abyss. It has to be sobering to hear that the younger generation, especially Soundcloud rappers who make dark and drug-infused melodies, are using your music as their inspiration to get high. Juice had said that hearing Future rap about lean had inspired him to take it. Sadly, Juice never lived long enough to have the same kind of reckoning with his drug use.

HIP HOP ・ 14 DAYS AGO