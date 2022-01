Cookbook author and musician Trisha Yearwood and country singer Garth Brooks have connected over good food throughout their relationship. As per People, when Yearwood was writing one of her cookbooks, her husband was very helpful and gave her as much feedback as she needed. She said that he didn't shy away from being honest with her. She recalled, "He's not going to just say, 'Everything's great.' If he tells me something needs something and needs more this or that, I'm going to get mad first but he's also usually right."

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO