Study shows potential silver lining for immunity from Omicron wave

MSNBC
 3 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
WISH-TV

Omicron infection provides immunity against delta, small study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small study released Tuesday by South African scientists found an omicron infection may provide immunity against the delta variant. Fifteen participants were enrolled in the experiment, but only 13 qualified. A total of seven of them were vaccinated. All were previously exposed to omicron. Of...
SCIENCE
sandiegocountynews.com

New study adds more evidence for omicron immune evasion

A new study from Columbia researchers, in collaboration with scientists at the University of Hong Kong, adds more evidence that the omicron variant can evade the immune protection conferred by vaccines and natural infection and suggests the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the virus may soon evolve.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Omicron may be significantly better at evading vaccine-induced immunity, but less likely to cause severe disease: study

As the SARS-CoV-2 virus replicates and spreads, errors in its genetic code can lead to changes in the virus. On 26 November 2021, the World Health Organization designated the variant B.1.1.529, first identified in South Africa, a variant of concern named Omicron. The variant carries a large number of mutations, leading to concern that it will leave vaccines less effective at protecting against infection and illness.
SCIENCE
WRAL

Research shows omicron infection could increase immunity to delta variant

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Research shows omicron infection could increase immunity to delta variant. A new study from health officials in South Africa suggests an Omicron COVID-19 infection could...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

Hospital Covid admissions from omicron could exceed second wave, study suggests

Even if omicron turns out to be just half as severe as delta, UK hospitalisations could exceed those seen at the peak of the second wave, according to new modelling. The study, which has been presented to Sage and produced by the University of Warwick, has suggested that the NHS will only escape a re-run of last year if omicron turns out to be five to 10 times milder than other variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

When omicron variant symptoms start to show up

The omicron variant has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus due its high transmissibility and quick spread. But how fast does the omicron variant really spread?. A recent study in Norway — by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the department of microbiology at Oslo University Hospital...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Rapid immune response in children protects them from COVID-19, genetic study finds

Fundamental differences in the immune response of adults and children can help to explain why children are much less likely to become seriously ill from SARS-CoV-2, according to new research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, University College London and their collaborators. The study, published in Nature, is the most comprehensive...
SCIENCE
MSNBC

Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

Dean of Brown University School of Public Health Dr. Ashish Jha joins Joe Fryer to discuss potential moves from the White House to combat the omicron virus, including access to testing, a fourth vaccine dose, and shortening isolation guidance. “Ten days is probably too long, especially for vaccinated, boosted people,” says Dr. Jha. “What we should be doing is shortening it to five days but then requiring a rapid antigen test. And if that's negative, then I think it's reasonable to end isolation.”Dec. 27, 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

New Study Weighs-In on Omicron’ Evading Immunity Theory

In conjunction with researchers at the University of Hong Kong, Columbia researchers have added to evidence that the omicron variant can evade defense against vaccines and naturally occurring infections. According to the new study, new vaccines and treatments should be developed to anticipate the emergence of new strains of the...
SCIENCE
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The omicron variant’s surge will be quick, but really difficult, experts predict

The omicron variant COVID-19 surge is expected to peak in mid-January, giving the American population a quick coronavirus surge for the early part of winter. “Omicron will likely be quick. It won’t be easy, but it will be quick. Come the early spring, a lot of people will have experienced COVID,” William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH

