Goals come easy as Sharks top Coyotes 8-7 in shootout

By GIDEON RUBIN - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered...

San Francisco Chronicle

Sharks surrender 6 opening-period goals in 8-5 loss to red-hot Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust both finished off hat tricks in the third period and the Penguins beat the Sharks 8-5 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Rodrigues and Rust each scored twice as the Pens built a 6-1 lead in the first period. Both added insurance goals in the final period, with Rodrigues completing his first career hat trick with 2:01 left and Rust scoring into an empty net with 11 seconds remaining. Rust had a career-best five points.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Notes #33: Sharks Almost Come Back from 5-Goal Deficit, Lose 8-5

The San Jose Sharks head into PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after one period, the Sharks were down 6-1 — Alexander Barabanov scored the lone San Jose goal. An embarrassing defensive performance, on the heels of Tuesday’s letdown against Arizona. The Sharks were able to calm the rough waters after giving up a touchdown in the opening frame — Zachary Sawchenko made his NHL debut and Brent Burns scored on the power play and cut the deficit to 6-5 — but the Pens walked away with an overall too-easy victory.
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
Frankfort Times

Tied atop NHL, Capitals get players back from virus protocol

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Tied for the most points in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are faring better in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus than many of their rivals. The Capitals navigated a stretch in which top players Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and others went into league COVID-19 protocol and are no longer missing any players at practice because of virus-related reasons. Defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Vitek Vanecek were back on the ice Tuesday and appear on track to play in Washington's next game Friday at the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL

