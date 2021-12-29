Goals come easy as Sharks top Coyotes 8-7 in shootout

The San Jose Sharks head into PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after one period, the Sharks were down 6-1 — Alexander Barabanov scored the lone San Jose goal. An embarrassing defensive performance, on the heels of Tuesday’s letdown against Arizona. The Sharks were able to calm the rough waters after giving up a touchdown in the opening frame — Zachary Sawchenko made his NHL debut and Brent Burns scored on the power play and cut the deficit to 6-5 — but the Pens walked away with an overall too-easy victory.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO